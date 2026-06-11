Jim Chapman Fights Off Attacker After Witnessing Man Attack Young Woman

Jim Chapman, a YouTube star, got into a physical altercation with someone after witnessing a man attack a young woman. He intervened to protect her and ended up in a fight with the attacker.

Jim Chapman has revealed he got into a physical altercation this week, which resulted in the police being called. The YouTube star, 38, was running errands around Euston Square in London when he witnessed a man attack a young woman , and quickly jumped to her defence.

He explained that out of nowhere, the male became aggressive with the group of women, who appeared to be university students and did not know the attacker. Speaking about the shocking incident, Jim told the Daily Mail: 'I'm f***ing livid, I'm so angry.

'I got in a fight, like a physical altercation with someone. I'm not that kind of guy, but there was no other alternative.

'He was walking down the street, on the phone, having a very loud argument with someone, and then clearly saw red. A group of young women walked past him, he filtered through them and grabbed one specifically by the hair and shoved her into a wall by the throat. At this point, I was on the other side of the street.

I dropped my bag and ran over there and physically peeled him off her and put myself in between them. I pushed him and told him to step away. He shouted at me and geared up, ready to hit me, and so I did the same.

'He then realised it was a fight he would not win. I'm 6'3, and he was about 5'5, and at that point, two other men were coming to step in, and then he just legged it.

'Obviously, because we were in each other's space and standing off against each other, I couldn't get my phone out to film it for the police, and neither could anyone else. The women were shocked and terrified and called the police, but by that point, he was gone. Jim has been left furious that the man got away with the attack, adding: 'I wish I had held him down until the police came, but he was gone so quickly.

' Jim was part of the YouTube Brit Crew, who are considered the ' OG influencers' alongside Zoe Sugg, Alfie Deyes, and Marcus Butler. He was in a relationship with fellow YouTube star Tanya Burr for 12 years, and they were married for three, but split in 2019. Three months later, he went public with his relationship with model Sarah Tarleton. The pair are now married and share two young children: a daughter, Margot, four, and a son, Jesse, two.

He recently reflected on his tough childhood and the vast differences between his upbringing and his two young children's. The vlogger's late dad John was abusive toward his mother Judy as well as Jim and his three siblings during their upbringing in Norfolk. The YouTube star, 38, is married to model Sarah Tarleton and the couple share two children.

Read More Jim Chapman opens up about his tough upbringing which saw him kidnapped by his father During one traumatic episode, Jim's father punched his mother in the face before hitting Jim's older sister, leading to his arrest. The family went into hiding, but John continued to stalk them, and one night he coaxed a then-seven-year-old Jim out of a window before kidnapping him.

The family eventually lost contact with their father, and none of them attended his funeral when he died, aged 65, in 2017. Jim has explained how his childhood has massively shaped his own parenting of Margot and Jesse, admitting: 'I have learned from what he did wrong.

'We have resources now, so I can do stuff with them - which I didn't have. Their childhood is so vastly different from mine. They've got two gentle parents, and we've got a few quid to do things.

' Jim, who has made millions through his career in social media, added that he does have a concern about how he is raising his kids. 'One of my concerns about being the dad I am is the privilege that comes with being Jim Chapman's child,' he said. 'They get free stuff all the time. Your dad's around much more, so you might take that for granted, and you live in a nice, big house that's being renovated.

' 'A lot of people will be living with much less than I have - I want to make sure my children appreciate that.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jim Chapman Physical Altercation Attacker Young Woman Euston Square London University Students Fight Fight With Someone Physical Altercation With Someone Grabbed One Specifically By The Hair Shoved Her Into A Wall By The Throat Father Abusive Kidnapped Stalked Father Punched His Mother In The Face Father Hit Jim's Older Sister Arrest Family Went Into Hiding John Continued To Stalk Them Coaxed A Then-Seven-Year-Old Jim Out Of A Wind Family Eventually Lost Contact With Their Fath None Of Them Attended His Funeral When He Died Resources Now Do Stuff With Them Their Childhood Is So Vastly Different From Mi They've Got Two Gentle Parents A Few Quid To Do Things Concern About How He Is Raising His Kids Privilege That Comes With Being Jim Chapman's Free Stuff All The Time Dad's Around Much More Nice Big House That's Being Renovated A Lot Of People Will Be Living With Much Less Appreciate That

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Jim Chapman Fights Off Attacker After Witnessing Man Attack Young WomanJim Chapman, a YouTube star, got into a physical altercation with someone after witnessing a man attack a young woman. He intervened to protect her and ended up in a fight with the attacker.

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