Jim Caviezel reveals why he will not return for The Passion of the Christ sequel. His scheduling conflict with Ghost Soldier forces him to miss the role. The decision highlights the production challenges for Mel Gibson's biblical epic.

Jim Caviezel has officially confirmed his departure from the upcoming sequel to The Passion of the Christ. The 58-year-old actor revealed that he will not be reprising his iconic role as Jesus of Nazareth in the anticipated film. This announcement comes as a significant development for the franchise, which previously grossed over $610 million worldwide.

Caviezel Scheduling Conflict With Ghost Soldier

Caviezel recently appeared on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast to address his absence from the project. He explained that his professional schedule created an unavoidable conflict that forced him to make a difficult career choice. The actor stated that he could not manage the demanding timelines for both major film productions simultaneously.

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He revealed that the production of Ghost Soldier had a strict schedule limit that could not be moved. Caviezel noted that accepting the role in The Resurrection of Christ would have required him to decline his commitment to Ghost Soldier. He emphasized that he could not abandon the latter project, stating it was not the right move for him to make given his prior obligations.

Preparation and Screenplay Review Process

The actor disclosed that he had been preparing for a return to the biblical drama for over a decade. This long-term dedication made the decision to step away particularly challenging. Caviezel mentioned that he carefully reviewed the first and second screenplays before making his final determination.

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He attempted to find a logistical solution that would allow him to participate in both films. However, the rigid scheduling constraints of the Ghost Soldier production made such an arrangement impossible. The director of Ghost Soldier also refused to adjust the shooting schedule to accommodate Caviezel's availability.

Production Details for The Resurrection of Christ

Mel Gibson and Randall Wallace are co-writing the screenplay for the new installment of the series. Gibson is also serving as a producer on the film alongside Bruce Davey. The project marks a continuation of the narrative established in the 2004 biblical drama directed by Gibson.

The original film focused on the final twelve hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth during the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem. The new film, titled The Resurrection of Christ: Part One, will continue the story following these events. Gibson has teased that the new installment will differ from the original classic by expanding the scope of the narrative.

Cast and Cast Members Announced

The upcoming film features an extensive ensemble cast led by Jaakko Ohtonen as the lead actor. Supporting roles are played by Rupert Everett, Phoenix Laroche, and Riccardo Scamarcio. Kasia Smutniak, Eduardo Scarpetta, and Lorenzo James Henrie also join the principal cast.

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Mariela Garriga, Sara Serraiocco, Lorenzo Richelmy, and Andrea Scarduzio round out the announced lineup. The production remains under wraps regarding specific release dates and further plot details. Fans continue to anticipate how the story will evolve without the original actor who popularized the role.