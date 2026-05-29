Jim Carrey's Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Set to Release on March 19

The highly anticipated film will see the return of the villainous Dr. Ivo Robotnik, alongside Shadow the Hedgehog, and will introduce Kristen Bell as Amy Rose. The movie is set to release on March 19 and is expected to build on the events of the previous film, with Sonic and his friends facing off against a new threat.

Jim Carrey 's Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will see the return of the villainous Dr. Ivo Robotnik , alongside Shadow the Hedgehog, in a new film that will pull from Sonic CD.

The movie, set to release on March 19, will also mark the official introduction of Kristen Bell as Amy Rose. Carrey's role as Robotnik has made him beloved by a new generation of moviegoers, following his previous portrayal in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ended with Sonic and his friends being confronted by an army of Metal Sonic robots, hinting at the new film's plot.

The third film was the highest-grossing of all the Sonic films to date, raking in over $492 million worldwide. Before the characters of Sega's classic video game franchise return to theaters, the original Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently having a moment on Netflix, ranking #5 overall on the streamer's U.S. charts and #2 among children's movies.

The recent success of the film is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Sonic franchise, which has been entertaining audiences for decades. In related news, the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently available to stream on Netflix, offering a nostalgic trip back to the early days of the franchise. The movie, released in 2020, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

It's clear that the Sonic franchise has a dedicated fan base, and the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is sure to generate significant buzz among fans. The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's expected to build on the events of the previous film, with Sonic and his friends facing off against a new threat.

The movie will also introduce a new character, Amy Rose, played by Kristen Bell, who is set to make her debut in the franchise. The Sonic franchise has a long history of innovative storytelling and memorable characters, and it's likely that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will continue this trend. With its blend of action, adventure, and humor, the film is sure to appeal to fans of all ages.

The movie is set to release on March 19, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The Sonic franchise has a dedicated fan base, and the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is sure to generate significant buzz among fans. The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's expected to build on the events of the previous film, with Sonic and his friends facing off against a new threat.

The movie will also introduce a new character, Amy Rose, played by Kristen Bell, who is set to make her debut in the franchise. The Sonic franchise has a long history of innovative storytelling and memorable characters, and it's likely that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will continue this trend. With its blend of action, adventure, and humor, the film is sure to appeal to fans of all ages.

The movie is set to release on March 19, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival





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Jim Carrey Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Dr. Ivo Robotnik Shadow The Hedgehog Kristen Bell Amy Rose

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