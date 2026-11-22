Jim Beam shifts bourbon production to its Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, as whiskey inventory hits three times annual U.S. demand, per IWSR.

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Jim Beam will indefinitely pause production at its historic flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, amid declining whiskey sales and record inventories. , announced last December that it would pause production at its Clermont, Kentucky facility for one year, with plans to resume operations in 2027, Food Dive reported.

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However, in a new development, it is now uncertain when the Clermont distillery will begin operations again, the company told The Courier Journal. In December 2025, Jim Beam announced a one-year closure of its flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, but announced last week that the facility will remain closed indefinitely as the company assesses production needs.

In the meantime, Jim Beam has moved production to its nearby Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, which, with an output of 45 million original proof gallons annually, is the brand’s largest distillery, according to Food Dive. The brand's Fred B. Noe distillery, located on the Clermont facility's campus, will continue its operations producing whiskey labels including Knob Creek, Little Book and Booker's, Inc. reported.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Jim Beam and the brand’s parent company, Suntory Holdings, for comment. Whiskey inventories are at record highs in the U.S. and Kentucky in particular as consumer demand for the spirit continues to decrease.

Whiskey inventory in the U.S. is three times higher than estimated annual demand, global beverage alcohol data and insight firm"The unifying theme across Scotch, US, Japanese and Irish whiskey is polarisation by price tier: we are seeing growth narrowing to specific bands within each whisky sub-category, rather than spreading across the price ladder," said Marten Lodewijks, IWSR managing director and president. Jim Beam's parent company said that it remains unclear when operations will resume at the historic James B. Beam Distilling Co. distillery in Clermont, Kentucky.

"And in most cases, that growth is concentrating at the premium end, while the mainstream and value tiers absorb the pain," he added. Members of the Kentucky Distillers Association held an inventory of 16.1 million barrels of whiskey as of October 2025, according to the organization’s website.