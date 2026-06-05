Jilted Bride Kayley Stead Gets Engaged to University Sweetheart Four Years After Going Through with Wedding Alone

Kayley Stead, who hosted her wedding solo after being stood up in 2022, is now engaged to Richard Perrott, an old university friend. The couple got engaged on their alma mater's campus, with a family heirloom ring.

A woman who continued with her wedding despite being jilted at the altar has found love again and is now engaged. Kayley Stead , 30, from Swansea, Wales, was left devastated in September 2022 when her fiancé failed to show up on their wedding day.

Rather than cancel the £12,000 celebration, she decided to go ahead with the day alone, walking down the aisle, posing for photographs, and celebrating with her loved ones. This decision was especially poignant as her mother, Dee, who was present at the wedding, passed away just a few months later at the age of 65. The original groom, later identified as Kallum Norton, a newly qualified Gwent Police officer, had passed out from training just days before the planned wedding.

After the incident, Kayley embraced single life and focused on healing. In February 2024, she reconnected with an old university friend, Richard Perrott, 31, and the two began a relationship. Their love story quickly blossomed, and last week, Richard proposed to Kayley at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David campus, the very place where they first met over a decade ago while studying acting.

Kayley, an insurance team manager, expressed her joy, stating that she finally knows what true love feels like. She acknowledged the lingering fear from her past betrayal but emphasized that Richard is different, noting her trust in him and his family. Richard, originally from Manchester, had recently moved to Swansea to be with Kayley after a year of long-distance dating.

The couple moved in together in March, and unbeknownst to Kayley, Richard had been secretly planning the proposal for some time. He chose the university campus for its sentimental value, and the moment was filled with humor and emotion. Kayley recalled how Richard acted strangely while they were admiring the view, and when he knelt down, she initially thought he was joking about not having booked lunch.

After accepting the proposal, the couple celebrated with a Domino's pizza and FaceTime calls to family. The engagement ring itself is a treasured family heirloom, over 65 years old, that belonged to Richard's grandmother. Kayley, who loves antiques and meaningful objects, was deeply moved by the gesture. The couple plans to marry in 2028, and with more than 150 guests already on the list, finding a venue large enough may be their biggest challenge.

Kayley is also looking forward to choosing a wedding dress, but this time she wants a dress that reflects her newfound confidence and body positivity. She noted that she has learned from her previous experience, including the practical importance of a dress that is easy to manage in the restroom. Reflecting on her journey, Kayley says she now understands what real love looks like and feels grateful for the second chance at happiness with her forever man





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Kayley Stead Jilted Bride Engagement Wedding Second Chance At Love

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