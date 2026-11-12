US
Advertisement
United States News

Jilly Cooper was right – manual typewriters bring joy to everyday life

AOL Lifestyle#704 in United States
Jilly Cooper was right – manual typewriters bring joy to everyday life
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Jilly Cooper’s typewriter is up for auction. Just think: your fingers could fondle the very keys that once described the faultless buttocks of Rupert Campbell-Black. Nicknamed “Monica 2”, it was the romantic novelist’s back-up typewriter, used when “Monica” was being serviced (nudge, wink) by a repairman.

The late romance novelist understood the pleasure of typing each sentence with care - Andrew Crowley Jilly Cooper’s typewriter is up for auction. Just think: your fingers could fondle the very keys that once described the.

Nicknamed “Monica 2”, it was the romantic novelist’s back-up typewriter, used when “Monica” was being serviced by a repairman. It’s a portable Olivetti – a lean 1960s model, like Twiggy – so you can take Monica 2 to the beach, or even bring her to bed. If I had a few grand , I’d bid in a heartbeat. Alas, I’ll have to settle for an identical one from eBay ..

Also readJilly Cooper Approved Rivals Season 3 Storylines Before Death

I begged for one for my 18th birthday. Since then, I’ve accumulated a healthy collection. I won’t give a number, but concerned friends say “too many”. Each is irreplaceable: they have unique personalities.

David Cronenberg’s film, in which William S Burroughs’s typewriters fight and flirt like lascivious beetles, might as well be a documentary. Cooper’s back-up Olivetti is expected to fetch up to £8,000 at auction - CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2026/Cover Media My gun-metal 1940s Remington Remette hums after each key-strike, a high chiming note, like it’s singing. I recently learntgave one to MI6 spy Prudence Mason as a present: good taste.

Advertisement

Then there’s the plucky WH Smith Red Fox, a magnificent bit of 1970s plastic tat . It fell in a puddle backstage at a festival in 2011 – half mud, half Simon Armitage’s spilt lager – and never complained. My 1925 Bar-Let was forged amid the dark satanic mills of Nottingham by the Bar Lock Company .

Writing with it feels like playing a church organ, or driving a steam-engine, or both at once.

“Most poets can’t drive a car, and the ones who do drive shouldn’t,” Don Paterson once quipped. As a poet who can’t drive, I feel a degree of displacement; I’ll gush about these machines the way Clarkson does about motors, or some musicians do about guitars. But,Plenty of AI start-ups offer “writing tools” claiming to. Here’s my counter-pitch: this “writing tool” is eco-friendly, never needs re-charging, and works offline.

There’s no monthly subscription fee. You can spill a cup of tea on it without fear. And it prints your words in hard-copythe moment you type them, a feat unmatched by any invention since.

Advertisement

Finally, it will make you a better writer. If you’ve ever started writing a novel and struggled to finish, a typewriter’s your salvation. In the age of word-processors, many would-be authors act like the character from Camus’swho spends his life writing a novel but never makes it past the first sentence, obsessively tweaking it.

A typewriter forces you to slow down, write each sentence with care, then – once it’s typed – keep movingWhen it comes time to re-draft, the slow labour of re-typing from scratch is invaluable. I often ask myself: is this line really so good that I won’t be irritated by it when I’m typing it out for the ninth time? This spring, I was struggling with a long poem about 1970s music. I’d spent months dithering on a laptop.

Then I turned to the 1970s Red Fox, and finished it in a weekend. The poem made possible by that £20 hunk of plastic won a $2,000 prize. Perhaps £8,000 for Monica 2 isn’t so steep after all.

AOL Lifestyle#704 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

More on United States News

See all

‘Everything in Rivals is a tribute to Jilly': Nafessa Williams on bringing Cameron Cook to life

From Philadelphia to the set of Rivals, Nafessa Williams has followed the thing she knows best: her intuition. And how well it's turned out...

RedMagDaily

Latest News · United States

See all
HTUp next‘Everything in Rivals is a tribute to Jilly': Nafessa Williams on bringing Cameron Cook to life