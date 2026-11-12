Jilly Cooper was right – manual typewriters bring joy to everyday life

Jilly Cooper’s typewriter is up for auction. Just think: your fingers could fondle the very keys that once described the faultless buttocks of Rupert Campbell-Black. Nicknamed “Monica 2”, it was the romantic novelist’s back-up typewriter, used when “Monica” was being serviced (nudge, wink) by a repairman.

The late romance novelist understood the pleasure of typing each sentence with care - Andrew Crowley Jilly Cooper’s typewriter is up for auction. Just think: your fingers could fondle the very keys that once described the.

Nicknamed “Monica 2”, it was the romantic novelist’s back-up typewriter, used when “Monica” was being serviced by a repairman. It’s a portable Olivetti – a lean 1960s model, like Twiggy – so you can take Monica 2 to the beach, or even bring her to bed. If I had a few grand , I’d bid in a heartbeat. Alas, I’ll have to settle for an identical one from eBay ..

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I begged for one for my 18th birthday. Since then, I’ve accumulated a healthy collection. I won’t give a number, but concerned friends say “too many”. Each is irreplaceable: they have unique personalities.

David Cronenberg’s film, in which William S Burroughs’s typewriters fight and flirt like lascivious beetles, might as well be a documentary. Cooper’s back-up Olivetti is expected to fetch up to £8,000 at auction - CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2026/Cover Media My gun-metal 1940s Remington Remette hums after each key-strike, a high chiming note, like it’s singing. I recently learntgave one to MI6 spy Prudence Mason as a present: good taste.

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Then there’s the plucky WH Smith Red Fox, a magnificent bit of 1970s plastic tat . It fell in a puddle backstage at a festival in 2011 – half mud, half Simon Armitage’s spilt lager – and never complained. My 1925 Bar-Let was forged amid the dark satanic mills of Nottingham by the Bar Lock Company .

Writing with it feels like playing a church organ, or driving a steam-engine, or both at once.

“Most poets can’t drive a car, and the ones who do drive shouldn’t,” Don Paterson once quipped. As a poet who can’t drive, I feel a degree of displacement; I’ll gush about these machines the way Clarkson does about motors, or some musicians do about guitars. But,Plenty of AI start-ups offer “writing tools” claiming to. Here’s my counter-pitch: this “writing tool” is eco-friendly, never needs re-charging, and works offline.

There’s no monthly subscription fee. You can spill a cup of tea on it without fear. And it prints your words in hard-copythe moment you type them, a feat unmatched by any invention since.

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Finally, it will make you a better writer. If you’ve ever started writing a novel and struggled to finish, a typewriter’s your salvation. In the age of word-processors, many would-be authors act like the character from Camus’swho spends his life writing a novel but never makes it past the first sentence, obsessively tweaking it.

A typewriter forces you to slow down, write each sentence with care, then – once it’s typed – keep movingWhen it comes time to re-draft, the slow labour of re-typing from scratch is invaluable. I often ask myself: is this line really so good that I won’t be irritated by it when I’m typing it out for the ninth time? This spring, I was struggling with a long poem about 1970s music. I’d spent months dithering on a laptop.

Then I turned to the 1970s Red Fox, and finished it in a weekend. The poem made possible by that £20 hunk of plastic won a $2,000 prize. Perhaps £8,000 for Monica 2 isn’t so steep after all.