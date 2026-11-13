Jilly Cooper Memorial Bench Unveiled At Cheltenham With Star Tribute

Rivals stars and family gather at Cheltenham Racecourse to unveil a memorial bench for Jilly Cooper, celebrating her legacy with champagne and sunny weather.

Amemorial bench honoring the late author Jilly Cooper was officially unveiled at the Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday, drawing a high-profile gathering of family, friends, and cast members from the television adaptation of her novel Rivals . The event took place on the Crescent Walkway, marking a permanent tribute to the celebrated writer who passed away last October at the age of eighty-eight.

Cast Members Honor Author Legacy

Victoria Smurfit , who portrays Maud O'Hara in the series, and her co-star Luke Pasqualino , who plays Bas Baddingham, attended the ceremony alongside literary agent Felicity Blunt . Smurfit expressed deep personal connection to the late author, stating that she felt Cooper was present in spirit, particularly noting the extraordinary sunshine that graced the event. She recalled Cooper's love for champagne and her role as a cheerleader for those around her.

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Smurfit described the weather as a fitting tribute, saying, 'In my head Jilly sorted this. She was like, 'Now big fella in your big, old chair. Here is a glass of champagne, what we need is a bit of sunshine'. I think that's what she's gone and done.' She emphasized that Cooper would have enjoyed the joy and love displayed by the attendees, noting that the author would have relished the moment despite her usual modesty.

Race Day Toasts And Personal Memories

The atmosphere was further elevated by a traditional toast raised across the racecourse just as eight runners prepared for the Jilly Cooper Veterans' Handicap Chase. The race, won by Thunder Rock, went to post at 2:55 pm, creating a poignant link between the author's literary world and her lifelong passion for horseracing. Smurfit added that Cooper knew her racing 'stuff' intimately and would have appreciated the precision of the event.

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Recalling Cooper's visits to the Rivals set, Smurfit described the author as ever-present and hilarious, often asking around 11 am where the champagne was. Producers would ensure proper glassware was available, honoring Cooper's specific preferences. After Cooper's death, the production team continued this tradition by toasting to her with champagne in proper glasses rather than plastic tumblers, fulfilling her stated wishes.

Dignitaries And Family Attend Ceremony

Actor Hugh Bonneville , who played Cooper's son Felix in The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous , and his girlfriend Heidi Kadlecova were also in attendance. Bonneville noted that Cooper was passionate about horses and that the event captured the warm family feeling of the Festival. He described Cooper as a warm-hearted person who saw the good in everyone and shone a light on racing in a fun and twinkly way through her books.

Literary agent Felicity Blunt and her husband, Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci , joined the group to pay their respects. Blunt, who is 45 years old, remarked that Cooper would have been having an 'utterly riotous time' if she could have witnessed the sunny day. She expressed a wish that the event could have happened within Cooper's lifetime, acknowledging the natural progression of events but feeling a strong sense of the author's presence.

Impact On Racing Community And Media

The memorial bench stands as a testament to Cooper's deep roots in the horseracing community. She was a regular at Cheltenham, spending many days with friends at the Festival every March. Her influence extended beyond literature, shaping the public perception of the sport through her vivid storytelling. The presence of major celebrities highlights the cultural impact of her work and her personal friendships within the entertainment industry.

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The unveiling of the bench on the Crescent Walkway provides a specific location for fans and visitors to reflect on Cooper's life. It serves as a physical anchor for her legacy, connecting her literary achievements with the sporting world she loved. The event demonstrated how her personal charisma and professional achievements continue to draw people together, years after her passing.