The estate of late author Jilly Cooper faces legal action alleging she plagiarized Josephine Tey and Cyra McFadden in her 1978 book Prudence, threatening her literary legacy.

Dame Jilly Cooper's literary estate is confronting serious allegations of plagiarism regarding her 1978 romance novel Prudence, potentially casting a shadow over the celebrated author's posthumous reputation. The controversy emerged as the legacy of the late writer, who passed away in 2025, faces scrutiny from the families of two mid-century authors whose works she allegedly copied without attribution. This development coincides with a renewed interest in Cooper's bibliography following the 2024 Disney+ premiere of Rivals, an adaptation of her Rutshire Chronicles series.

Specific Evidence of Plagiarism in Prudence

The Observer newspaper published detailed evidence last week demonstrating that Prudence contains at least 35 passages lifted directly from two other books. The investigation identified specific instances where Cooper lifted entire lines and paraphrased dialogue from Josephine Tey's 1948 mystery novel The Franchise Affair and Cyra McFadden's 1977 romantic satire The Serial. The initial alert came from a fan of Josephine Tey who noticed identical text in a chapter of Prudence compared to The Franchise Affair.

Also read Buy This Custom 1978 GMC Van, and Elvis Is Your Co-Pilot

Further examination revealed that the plagiarism accusations against The Serial may be even more significant. Investigators found that two principal characters in Prudence bear striking similarities to the central couple in The Serial. Several lines of dialogue between these characters appear to be directly paraphrased from McFadden's original work, suggesting a deliberate appropriation of the source material rather than incidental similarity.

McFadden Family Pursues Legal Action Against Estate

Caroline McFadden, the daughter of Cyra McFadden who died in 2024, has publicly stated she is considering legal action against Jilly Cooper's estate. She expressed her concerns to The Observer, noting that her mother's work was stolen and demanding a thorough review of Cooper's entire bibliography. Caroline McFadden stated she sincerely hopes that all of Dame Jilly Cooper's work will be scrutinized to determine if this behavior represented a broader pattern of exploiting the intellectual property of other talented authors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family of Josephine Tey, who died in 1952, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations. However, the fan who initially flagged the issue to The Observer highlighted the undeniable presence of lifted text from The Franchise Affair. The Observer confirmed its investigation findings, validating the claim that Prudence contained direct excerpts from one chapter of Tey's famous mystery novel, establishing a clear precedent for the plagiarism claims.

Historical Context and Contradictory Public Praise

Adding complexity to the allegations is evidence that Jilly Cooper was previously aware of and publicly praised the work she is now accused of copying. In a 1982 Mail on Sunday column, which she wrote from 1982 to 1987, Cooper reviewed The Serial. She described the book as a marvelously funny send-up of American trendies in the late seventies, stating she had recently read a passage from it.

Notably, this column was published four years after she wrote Prudence in 1978. Critics argue this timeline suggests Cooper had ample opportunity to access McFadden's work and chose to incorporate its characters and dialogue into her own novel while simultaneously expressing admiration for the original text. This contradiction between private usage and public praise has intensified the scrutiny facing the Cooper estate.

Impact on Literary Legacy and Future Investigations

As of now, Prudence remains the only novel by Jilly Cooper standing accused of employing plagiarism in its construction. It is distinct from the Rutshire Chronicles, the seven-book series that formed the basis for the popular Rivals adaptation. Prudence was one of Cooper's seven standalone romance novels, each named for its title character, separate from her most famous political and romantic sagas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jilly Cooper published 23 novels and 26 nonfiction books between 1975 and 2023, achieving massive commercial success with over 11 million copies sold primarily in the UK. Her contributions to British literature were formally recognized when she was crowned a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2024. The allegations now threaten to redefine how future generations view these achievements and her standing in British cultural history.

Following her death, then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Dame Jilly Cooper as a literary force whose wit, warmth, and wisdom shaped British culture for over half a century. Queen Camilla also honored her, calling her a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend. However, the current legal threats from the McFadden family suggest that the posthumous celebration of her life may soon give way to intense legal and critical debates about her writing practices.