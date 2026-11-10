Jilly Cooper Approved Rivals Season 3 Storylines Before Death

Rivals stars Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner reveal author Dame Jilly Cooper blessed the third season's plots before her October 2025 passing. The series renews for a third run after breaking Disney+ EMEA records.

Stars Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner have confirmed that author Dame Jilly Cooper gave her blessing to the upcoming third season of Rivals before she passed away. The hit Disney+ adaptation, based on the beloved novels, is returning for another run after the first half of its second series broke ratings records across the EMEA region.

Jilly Cooper Approved Series 3 Breakdowns

Dame Jilly Cooper died at the age of 88 in October 2025 after an accidental fall at her Gloucestershire home. The writing process for Rivals was still active at the time of her death, as she had been working closely with the production team to approve scripts for the rest of the second season. Now, the cast reveals that Cooper was also reviewing story concepts for the third season shortly before her tragic passing.

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Talking on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, both actors clarified that the current cast has not yet received the actual scripts for the future season. However, they confirmed that Dame Jilly Cooper had seen a preview of the story breakdowns for season three last year. This endorsement provides a sense of continuity and approval for the direction the writers are taking the narrative forward.

Season 2 Finale Plot Details and Twists

The first half of the second season debuted in May and became the biggest EMEA original premiere for Disney+ in the UK and Ireland. The series returns on November 11 for the final episodes of its second run, picking up immediately after the mid-series finale. This turning point featured the tragic death of character Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook, which has sent shockwaves through the residents of Rutshire.

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The upcoming episodes will highlight the intense fallout from Monica's death, particularly focusing on her husband Tony Baddingham. Portrayed by David Tennant, Tony is depicted as a furious TV boss who is far from grief-stricken. Instead, he is actively amping up his franchise war against Declan O'Hara, played by Aidan Turner, as the rivalry intensifies. This conflict sets the stage for high-stakes drama and professional sabotage.

Romantic Subplots and New Cast Members

Romantic tensions remain a central theme as Maud O'Hara, played by Victoria Smurfit, questions if Monica's death is all their fault. Despite her guilt, her fiery affair with Tony shows no sign of stopping. Meanwhile, Danny Dyer's character Freddie Jones continues to balance his affair with Lizzie Vereker, played by Katherine Parkinson, against his marriage to Valerie, portrayed by Lisa McGrillis.

On a slower note, the relationship between Taggie, played by Bella Maclean, and Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, teases a potential happy ending. The trailer concludes with the two characters leaning in for a kiss during a firework night, suggesting a resolution to their long-standing courtship. This contrasts with the chaotic party season backdrop of 1987, which includes Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball, and a turbulent Christmas.

Critical Reception and Upcoming Release Schedule

New cast members are set to join the series return, adding fresh dynamics to the Rutshire community. Rachael Stirling plays Araminta Pemberton, the vampish younger sister of the late Lady Monica Baddingham. Rupert Evans joins as erudite headmaster David Hawkley, while Santiago Cabrera appears as Argentinian polo legend Alejandro Mendoza. These additions expand the social and political landscape of the show.

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Critics have lauded the second half of the season, with The Times' Carol Midgley awarding it five stars. She described the show as a welcome return that does not take life too seriously. The Independent's Nick Hilton gave it three stars, calling it a high-class soap opera with racier sex scenes, while The Telegraph highlighted Danny Dyer's nude scene as a notable moment for viewers.

The second half of Rivals season two consists of six episodes, with the first three dropping on November 11. The remaining three episodes will follow on a weekly basis thereafter. The cast and creators remain excited about the third season, especially given Dame Jilly Cooper's initial approval of their future storylines, ensuring the legacy of the novels continues with authentic support.