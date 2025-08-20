Jillian Michaels Responds to Allegations in 'Fit for TV': The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Jillian Michaels, a former trainer on the reality show Biggest Loser, addresses the allegations made against her in the Netflix documentary 'Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser'.

Jillian Michaels , renowned fitness personality and former trainer on the weight-loss reality show Biggest Loser , is speaking out about the accusations made against her in the Netflix documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser . Michaels sat down with TMZ to address claims regarding her methods and the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show.

Regarding allegations that she provided contestants with unauthorized caffeine pills, Michaels flatly denied the claims, stating that caffeine pills, alongside Ambien and smokeless tobacco, were approved for use by the show’s medical advisor, Dr. Robert Huizenga. She emphasized that “caffeine was NEVER banned” on the show and that Huizenga “did approve of caffeine pills on many seasons of ‘Biggest Loser.’” Michaels further stated that her fellow trainer, Bob Harper, was aware of the use of caffeine pills and that the “stackers fat burner,” a supplement brand mentioned in the documentary, was actually Harper’s suggestion. Michaels stated that she preferred to use her own branded supplements because they were “cleaner” and contained no more than 200mg of caffeine. Michaels also refuted claims that she restricted contestants’ calorie intake, sharing a screenshot of an email exchange with a contestant from 2010 demonstrating her explicit instructions for the contestant to consume 1,600 calories per day. She also shared screenshots with Bigger Loser staffers to illustrate her commitment to ensuring contestants were adequately nourished, highlighting her efforts to provide a constant supply of fresh food in the house to guarantee access to sufficient calories. During the interview with TMZ, Michaels revealed a strained relationship with Dr. Huizenga. She disputed Huizenga’s claim that they never worked together, providing proof through “hundreds” of emails. Michaels accused Huizenga of withdrawing contestants from their medications abruptly, while she tried to protect them. She maintained that she continuously advocated for contestants to see external doctors, which was sometimes permitted. For example, Michaels claimed she requested one contestant see an endocrinologist, who often overrode Huizenga’s recommendations, a situation that angered the show doctor. She further alleged that Huizenga “cold turkey” pulled a contestant off Prozac, an antidepressant. At the conclusion of the interview, Michaels announced that she and her team were deliberating whether to release supporting documentation online or pursue legal action against Netflix, Bob Harper, Dr. Huizenga, and the documentary’s producers, potentially through powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman





