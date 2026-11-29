Former Lioness Jill Scott dons her England kit for a lavish hen weekend in Huddersfield. She celebrates with teammates before marrying Shelly Unitt after their 2020 engagement.

Former England footballer Jill Scott celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a spirited hen do weekend in Huddersfield, donning her iconic national team kit alongside a white bridal headband. The 39-year-old striker marked the occasion by hosting a lavish gathering at Scarlet Hen Norfolk House Mansion, reuniting with close friends and family for a series of festive activities.

England Kit And Karaoke At The Hen Do

Scott kicked off her wedding preparations with a memorable event that featured karaoke, shots, and nostalgic football gear. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showing herself wearing shin pads, trainers, and high-knee socks along with her England jersey. She thanked the venue, Norfolk House, for hosting the group and noted that wearing a full football kit to a local pub was part of the fun.

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The bride-to-be appeared to be enjoying her time off from wedding planning, capturing moments of laughter and camaraderie with her guests. The event served as a tribute to her sporting heritage while celebrating the personal milestone of her impending marriage. Scott described the weekend as perfect, highlighting the joy of being surrounded by her inner circle before the big day.

Lionesses Teammates Join The Celebration

Several former England teammates attended the hen do, turning the event into a reunion for the Lionesses squad. Attendees included Karen Carney, Laura Bassett, Carly Telford, Rachel Brown-Finnis, and Fern Whelan. The presence of these former international colleagues underscored the strong bonds formed during Scott's professional career at the highest level of women's football.

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Scott has maintained a close relationship with many of her former teammates since retiring from the sport. Their attendance at the venue in Huddersfield demonstrated the continued support network within the England women's national team. The gathering provided an opportunity for the group to reconnect and celebrate Scott's transition from professional athlete to bride.

The Couple's Long History And Business Venture

Scott is set to marry her fiancée Shelly Unitt, a relationship that began nearly nine years ago. The couple announced their engagement in March 2020, a timing that coincided with the onset of global pandemic restrictions. Despite the challenging circumstances, they have remained committed to each other, navigating life changes and personal milestones together.

The pair co-own a coffee shop named Boxx2Boxx in Manchester, named after Scott's playing style as a box-to-box midfielder. The business serves as a shared venture for the couple, who live in the northern city. Shelly Unitt, the sister of former England defender Rachel Unitt, is deeply integrated into Scott's professional world, having supported her throughout her career.

Retirement From Football And Future Plans

Jill Scott retired from professional football in 2022 at the age of 35, following her 170th international appearance in the Euro 2022 final. Her career spanned over a decade, establishing her as a key figure in the development of women's football in England. Since hanging up her boots, she has focused on her relationship, business interests, and public appearances.

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Shelly Unitt has two teenage daughters from a previous relationship, Evie, aged 23, and Hattie, aged 19. The couple does not have children together but has built a life centered around their relationship and shared professional endeavors. As they prepare for their wedding, Scott and Unitt continue to balance their personal lives with their public profiles and business commitments in Manchester.