Jill Scott and Leon Thomas tie with five 2027 Grammy R&B nominations each, while Beyoncé reaches a historic 100th nomination milestone.

The 69th annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7, 2027, have officially unveiled their R&B genre nominees, establishing a high-competition landscape for the upcoming ceremony. Jill Scott and Leon Thomas emerge as the top contenders, each securing five nominations across various categories. This announcement marks a significant moment for the genre, highlighting both established legends and rising talents vying for recognition.

Top Contenders Secure Five Nominations Each

Jill Scott dominates the current ballot with five distinct entries, showcasing her versatility as a solo artist and collaborator. She faces competition in the best R&B solo performance category for her track "Pressha". In the newly established best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance category, Scott is nominated for "To Be Honest" featuring JID. Her traditional roots are recognized through a nomination for best traditional R&B performance for "Beautiful People". Scott also holds two songwriting credits, including best R&B song for "Pressha" and best R&B album.

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Leon Thomas matches Scott's tally with five nominations, building on the six he received in 2026. His submissions include best traditional R&B performance for "My Muse" and best R&B song for "Muse". Thomas also appears in the collaboration category twice, competing against himself with "Fallin'" featuring Chris Brown and "Sweet Nuthins" featuring Kehlani. His fifth nomination arrives in the best progressive R&B album category, further solidifying his presence in this year's race. This level of participation underscores his prolific output and critical acclaim within the industry.

Kehlani and Beyoncé Notable Among Field

Kehlani garners four nominations, expanding her influence across multiple disciplines. She competes for best R&B song and best R&B performance, which has been renamed best R&B solo performance for 2027, thanks to "Out the Window". Kehlani also holds a spot in the best R&B album category and shares a collaboration nomination with Leon Thomas. Her fifth nod comes unexpectedly in the best melodic rap performance category for "Safe" alongside Cardi B, demonstrating her crossover appeal. As a two-time Grammy winner, Kehlani remains a formidable force in the current landscape.

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Beyoncé achieves a historic milestone by landing her 100th Grammy nomination with "Morning Dew (DONK)". This entry places her among an all-female slate for the renamed best R&B solo performance category. She joins Jill Scott and Kehlani in this specific field, completing a quintet of nominees. The group also includes Victoria Monét for "Let Me" and Tems for "What You Need". Monét returns to the derby after winning three awards two years ago, including best new artist. Tems adds a second nomination for best R&B song with "Need", extending her recognition from previous years.

Genre Shifts and Emerging Artists Recognized

Durand Bernarr seeks to retain his title after winning the best progressive R&B album Grammy this year. His latest album receives a nomination in the same category, aiming for a historic back-to-back win. He also secures a second nod for best traditional R&B performance with "I Found Myself". The recognition of these artists highlights the evolving nature of the R&B genre, which now embraces diverse stylistic approaches. The inclusion of both traditional and progressive elements in the nominations reflects this broadening scope.

The 2027 nominations also spotlight rising talent and unexpected contenders. The Womack Sisters receive well-deserved recognition with nominations in best traditional R&B performance for "If I Let You" and best new artist. Alex Isley also makes headlines with a nomination for best R&B album, joining the circle of recognized creators. These additions suggest a healthy pipeline of fresh voices entering the mainstream conversation. Their presence adds diversity to the traditional hierarchies that often dominate award seasons.

Major Snubs Define the Controversial List

Despite the celebratory tone, several prominent figures were omitted from the nomination list, sparking immediate discussion. Erykah Badu, Lucky Daye, FLO, Ravyn Lenae, Steve Lacy, Masego, Tank, and Elmiene all missed the cut. Their exclusion stands in contrast to the strong showing of other established names. Chris Brown, despite his collaborations, is also noted as returning to the nominations circle after receiving nominations last year. The absence of these artists indicates a highly competitive field where only the most impactful works secure recognition. The final decision rests with the voters when the awards are presented in February 2027.