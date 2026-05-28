Jill Biden wondered if husband Joe had been drugged during 2024 debate disaster, before he said: ‘I really f—ed up, didn’t I?’

She also claims that she suggested he take a cognitive test but was overruled by his team. That, however, contradicts testimony from Joe Biden’s chief of staff Jeffrey Zients, who told Congress he …

Add The New York Post on Google Jill Biden frantically wondered whether her husband, then-President Joe Biden , had been drugged ahead of his catastrophic 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump , the former first lady’s forthcoming memoir reveals.

In “View from the East Wing,” out June 2, Jill Biden writes of her husband on the night of June 27, 2024, “I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching,” according to an excerpt published Thursday “Is he short-circuiting? ” the author recalls thinking to herself.

“Is this a stroke? … Has he been drugged? … Oh God—will people watching assume this is how he is all the time? ”“I don’t know what happened,” Jill Biden continued.

“As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke. ’ And it scared me to death. ” Per The Atlantic, the then-first lady writes that she wished she had asked for her husband to be blood-tested after the CNN forum, and suggested he take a cognitive test only to be overruled by White House staff.

Follow The Post’s live coverage of President Trump and national politics for the latest news and analysis“To this day, I still don’t know what happened … It was inexplicable to me,” she writes. However, Jill Biden indicates, her husband had an idea of how poorly he performed against his Republican rival. When he walked off the debate stage, she claims, he whispered to her: “I really f**ked up, didn’t I?

”Biden’s performance — in which he struggled to answer questions, froze on camera and appeared dazed and confused — led several Democrats to publicly question his ability to serve a second term. The White House pushed back forcefully, claiming he had a bad night and was suffering from a cold. Jill Biden led the defense, arguing her husband was more than capable of running the country for four more years.

During the CBS interview, Jill Biden insisted that her husband did not decline cogntively during his four years in office, but was “slowing down. ” “He was the same, the essence of the same Joe Biden, but yeah, he was slowing down,” she said.

“He was getting older. It’s a very intense job. I think it ages you — quickly. ”“Apparently the goal of this book is to dispel accusations of a coverup, but mostly its just enraging to read that this was JILL BIDEN’S reaction to the debate performance after the Biden family, campaign, and his supporters savaged people for articulating the same feelings,” former Barack Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor wrote on X. “I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter told YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan in an interview released in July 2025, on the anniversary of Joe Biden ending his re-election bid.

“He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights. ”





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