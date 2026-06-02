Jill Biden Still Hasn't Forgiven Nancy Pelosi After 2024 Presidential Race Betrayal

Jill Biden, the former First Lady, has revealed that she still hasn't forgiven Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, after Pelosi helped lead the Democratic effort to push her husband out of the 2024 presidential race. Jill Biden, 74, said the betrayal was both public and private as Pelosi, 86, also nudged her husband to drop out behind the scenes in July 2024.

Jill Biden has revealed that she still hasn't made peace with Nancy Pelosi after the former House speaker helped lead the Democratic effort to push her husband out of the 2024 presidential race .

The former first lady, 74, said the betrayal was both public and private as Pelosi, 86, also nudged him to drop out behind the scenes in July 2024. Jill, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about her new memoir, said that while Biden and Pelosi had recently made amends, she hadn't been able to extend an olive branch herself. The former president and Pelosi came face to face at the funeral of Kennedy heiress Tatiana Schlossberg in January.

Jill credited her husband for magnanimously leaving his pew to shake her hand during the 'sign of peace' ritual of the Mass. But Jill pointedly revealed that faced with the same opportunity to make amends just feet away, she hadn't sought out Pelosi. Jill herself has not forgiven Pelosi or gone out of her way to make up with the former House Speaker.

Jill has since published her memoir, View from the East Wing, in which she reflects on Biden's presidency and its impact on their family. Biden and Pelosi worked closely for decades, dating back to his Senate years in the 1980s while she was rising in House Democratic leadership.

The two built a tight political alliance during the Obama era, coordinating on major legislation when Biden was vice president and Pelosi was speaker, with their families also maintaining close ties as part of Washington's Democratic elite. But in a major turning point after Biden's disastrous June 2024 debate against Donald Trump, Pelosi declined to state that she endorsed him.

Biden, 83, was diagnosed in May 2025, four months after leaving office, with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Jill has since published her memoir, View from the East Wing, in which she reflects on Biden's presidency and its impact on their family.

The book is generating significant controversy among former Biden aides after Jill said she feared Biden was having a 'stroke' or had been 'drugged' during the Trump debate, where he struggled to speak and string together coherent arguments. Caroline Kennedy-Schlossberg is seen at the funeral of her daughter Tatiana Schlossberg on January 5, 2026 in New York City Joe Biden and John Kerry at the funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg on January 5, 2026 in New York City Jill remembers thinking: 'Oh God - will people watching assume this is how he is all the time?

' Biden appeared frail and repeatedly lost his train of thought as he slurred his way through the infamous June 2024 clash with Trump, a watershed moment that triggered Democratic allies to openly question his fitness for office. It wasn't just his supporters who saw disaster: Joe himself admitted he'd suffered a primetime car crash in front of the voting public, Jill reveals. As Biden walked off stage, he confessed to her: 'I really f***ed up, didn't I? ' ''Yes, you did,' I whispered back,' Jill writes





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