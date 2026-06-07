Jill Biden says former president will live with stage 4 cancer ‘for the rest of his life,’ has slowed down

Former first lady Jill Biden gave a bleak update on her husband’s cancer battle — admitting that the 83-year-old former president has “slowed down” from the heavy toll of tr…

Former first lady Jill Biden gave a bleak update on her husband’s cancer battle — admitting that the 83-year-old former president has “slowed down” from the heavy toll of treatment for the disease he will be stricken with “for the rest of his life.

”, and it has metastasized to his bones. So that puts things on a whole different level,” the former first lady said of her husband, “I mean, Joe will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life, which means he’s on special medicines,” she told “The View” co-host Ana Navarro President Joe Biden embraces first lady Jill Biden after his presidential debate against President Donald Trump on June 27, 2024.

Observers had questioned why the 46th president’s cancer wasn’t caught during his time in the White House, and his team revealed that he stopped getting blood tests for prostate cancer around 2014 because of his age. The former first lady shed light on how it was discovered, recounting how she observed her husband using the bathroom about seven times each night while still president. Yet he only saw a urologist once he left the White House.

“You know, it takes a toll,” the former first lady explained about its impact on him. “He keeps his schedule, but he’s slowed down. ” Jill Biden appeared on “The View” and gave an update on ex-President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis on June 2, 2026.

“I mean, stage four cancer is — and he’s 83 — so, I think the mix of everything and the medications that he’s taken has made life a little more difficult these days. ”has been forced to reckon with questions about her husband’s health and the debate that gripped the Democratic Party in 2024 about whether he was fit for another term in office due to his age. that he couldn’t have served out another four years in the White House based on “what I know now.

”Ultimately, the 46th president dropped out of the 2024 race after his disastrous debate against President Trump. Jill had recalled thinking that her husband had a stroke on the debate stage, though she has faced questions about that given how she joined him at a campaign stop afterward and praised him for answering all the questions he was asked.treatment has taken, the former president recently attended a Democratic Party event in South Dakota, Jill revealed, contending that he is still active.

Jill described herself as a “caretaker” for him. Jill Biden in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg: View from the East Wing “I’m the one talking to the doctors. I’m the one setting up the appointments. I’m the one to make sure that he eats well.

” During her media tour to promote her new book, Jill has argued there is a “double standard” between the dialogue on her husband’s age and cognition and that of Trump, who is set to turn 80 next week. President Joe Biden embraces first lady Jill Biden after his presidential debate against President Donald Trump on June 27, 2024. Former President Joe Biden interrupts Jill Biden's book talk at the 92nd Street Y on June 2, 2026.





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