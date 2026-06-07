Jill Biden says former president will live with stage 4 cancer 'for the rest of his life,' has slowed down

Jill Biden says former President Joe Biden will live with stage four prostate cancer for the rest of his life, noting he has slowed down at 83.

Steve Hilton launches ad mocking Xavier Becerra's '36 years' as a career politician in California gov race Pennsylvania AG explains why state leads nation in Medicaid fraud convictions while others battle mass schemes Platner supporter Khanna calls Senate hopeful's past relationships 'toxic,' but says he deserves 'redemption'Trump moves to slash intelligence office ahead of permanent chief's arrival GOP victor in CA House primary cites major momentum shift in deep blue state: ‘Californians are tired’WATCH: Hawley fumes after 4 GOP senators help sink Trump-backed voter ID lawTrump expands TrumpRx prescription drug discount program to more than 800 medicationsFormer HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra advances to California governor general election, AP projectsReporter's Notebook: GOP bets on fraud crackdown as economic woes surge ahead of midtermsWar of words ignites over Trump admin rebuke of British police after teen bled to death in handcuffsThis is 'repugnant' to begin with: Mark BednarElder Pennsylvanian died after care worker neglected to fill medication prescription, state AG explainsJill Biden admits Joe Biden would not have been able to serve another four years, citing cancer diagnosis Former first lady Jill Biden said her husband, former President Joe Biden , would not have been able to serve another four years as president, citing his cancer diagnosis.

’s cancer on Saturday, saying that though the 83-year-old will live with cancer for the rest of his life, he maintains a busy schedule, but has slowed down. Biden explained during a discussion with political commentator and"The View" co-host Ana Navarro for her new book"View From the East Wing: A Memoir," that while her husband was still president and, she mentioned that he was getting up seven times a night to go to the bathroom, and she assumed that someone would follow up on that.

But she said when they left the White House in 2025 and his problem persisted, she said she told him he had to go see a urologist and in his first appointment the doctor said,"There’s something there," and the former president was given a CAT scan. Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden gave an update on former President Joe Biden’s cancer on Saturday, saying that the 83-year-old will live with cancer for the rest of his life, he maintains a busy schedule but has slowed down.to his bones.

So that puts things on a whole different level. I mean, Joe will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life, which means he's on special medicines.

""You know, it takes a toll," she said, adding that on Friday night her husband was in South Dakota for aBIDEN 'A LITTLE OLDER AND A LITTLE SLOWER' IN THE FINAL DAYS OF HIS PRESIDENCY: NEW YORK TIMES REPORT Then-President Joe Biden and then-first lady Jill Biden at the Democratic National Convention after he dropped out of the race in 2024. "He keeps his schedule, but he’s slowed down," she said.

"I mean, stage four cancer is — and he's 83 — so, I think the mix of everything and the medications that he's taken has made life a little more difficult these days. "When asked how she’s been handling the situation, Biden said:"It’s hard to be a caretaker," noting that the former president wouldn’t want her to phrase it that way, but explaining that she’s the one responsible for all the details.

I have to make sure he gets the right medications," she explained.

"I'm the one talking to the doctors. I'm the one setting up the appointments. I'm the one to make sure that he eats well.

""He's out making speeches, and he's traveling on Amtrak," she added. "He was just at the Delaware Memorial Bridge for the veteran's ceremony. So yeah, he's doing a lot, but he has stage 4 cancer.

"wrote about in her book , including when the former president made the decision to drop out of the 2024 race after his disastrous debate in June 2024. BIDEN URGED TO REVEAL DISEASE HISTORY AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS Biden added that it was also"hurtful" to her when she saw Democrats, many of whom had been their friends for decades,, who was believed to have been privately leading calls for him to leave the race, at the funeral for Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, in January.

She also said she believes there has been a"double standard" in the conversations around her husband’s age and mental acuity when compared to PresidentFor the next president after Trump leaves office, Biden said she’s looking for someone with integrity, trustworthiness, and empathy, but didn’t name any names.





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