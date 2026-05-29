Jill Biden's Stroke Fear During 2024 Debate Sparks Political Firestorm

In a candid interview, former First Lady Jill Biden disclosed that she thought President Biden was having a stroke during the 2024 debate. This revelation has ignited debate, with CNN moderator Jake Tapper and others challenging her account, pointing to her calm demeanor afterward. The incident renews scrutiny over the handling of Biden's health and the transparency of his inner circle.

Former First Lady Jill Biden has revealed that she was deeply frightened during the 2024 presidential debate, believing her husband, President Joe Biden , was suffering a stroke on stage.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she described her reaction to his raspy voice, halting answers, and blank looks, stating, "I don't know what happened. I mean, when I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and it scared me to death.

" This admission has sparked considerable political backlash and scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. CNN debate co-moderator Jake Tapper directly contradicted her account, noting that after the debate, Jill Biden and the president approached the moderator table and engaged in polite chitchat without displaying any apparent concern. Tapper, who co-authored the book "Original Sin" about the alleged cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline, argued that her behavior did not match someone who had just witnessed a medical emergency.

He emphasized that many Democrats share his skepticism, quoting reactions that suggest the party's internal investigation overlooked these critical moments. Political commentators are now questioning the transparency of the Biden inner circle and the broader implications for democratic accountability. Some argue that Jill Biden's delayed revelation highlights a systematic failure to address the president's fitness for office, while others defend her recollection as a genuine expression of personal fear.

The debate in June 2024, held in Atlanta, Georgia, has become a pivotal moment in the narrative of Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race, with new details continuing to emerge about the panic it incited within the Democratic Party. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions about age, leadership, and honesty in American politics





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