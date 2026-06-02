Jill Biden's Memoir Defends Administration, Recounts Debate Fallout and Hunter Trial

In her novel memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden addresses the Biden administration's legacy, the faLlout from the 2024 debate, the pressure to drop out, and the emotional strain of Hunter Biden's legal troubles,offering a personal perspective on a turbulent political era.

jill Biden, the former First Lady, has released a new book in which she attempts to reclaim her narrative and set the record straight about the Biden administration during a challenging period in American history. the memoir reflects on life before, during, and after the White House, touching on themes of family, grief, and public service.

Jill uses the platform to highlight what she sees as forgotten diplomatic and legislative achievements while also acknowledging some failures. Since leaving office, the Bidens have faced significant criticism, with frequent questions about President Biden's cognitive health. Jill adds her perspective, recalling that after the June 2024 debate, she privately wondered if his poor performance was due to a stroke or medication.

She admits the administration could have handled the aftermath better by validating public concerns instead of only offering reassurance. She writes that the debate sparked a growing "drumbeat" from Democratic lawmakers and pundits urging Biden to drop out of the race, though she argues those who knew him best were not concerned about his fitness.

Jill believes Biden ultimately decided to withdraw after hearing about a rumored letter from Senators,something that would have devastated him given his reverence for the Senate. The book also details Hunter Biden's gun trial,with Jill describing the emotional toll of supporting her son. she notes that President Biden had not initially planned to pardon Hunter yet changed his mind upon learning how vindictive the incomiNg Trump administration would be





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