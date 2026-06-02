Jill Biden Reveals She Could Not See Joe Serving Another Term After Cancer Diagnosis

Former first lady Jill Biden admitted in an interview that her husband would not have been able to serve a second term, citing his cancer diagnosis and health concerns.

Former first lady Jill Biden has revealed that she does not believe her husband, former President Joe Biden , would have been able to serve another four years in the White House, citing his cancer diagnosis and the toll it has taken on his health.

In an interview with The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Jill Biden was asked whether she thought Joe Biden would have been in a good place to serve another term.

'Well, not from what I know now,' she said. The diagnosis came in May 2025, and the former first lady expressed shock at how quickly their plans changed.

'My God. Who knew? It was so shocking to get that cancer diagnosis. I mean, we had, you know, here I was, I'm looking through travel magazines like, 'Oh, where are we going to go?

What are we going to do,' and then we get this cancer diagnosis and I think, what am I doing? Like, our whole life has changed now. It was just shocking.

' Earlier that day, Jill Biden told MSNBC's Morning Joe that she didn't know whether he would have been able to serve a second term. The interviews come ahead of the release of her new book, in which she details the family's personal struggles during and after the 2024 presidential campaign.

Jill Biden also addressed the June 2024 debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which sparked widespread panic within the Democratic Party and ultimately led to President Biden dropping out of the race. She admitted that during the debate, she feared her husband was having a stroke.

'I mean, as I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and it scared me to death. ' The debate performance prompted concerns about Biden's age and mental fitness, and he later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Despite these health issues, Jill Biden maintained that Joe Biden believed he could have defeated Trump if he had stayed in the race.

'That's why I thought when I first announced, talking to Barack about it, I said I thought I was the person. I had no intention of running after Beau died - for real, not a joke. And then when Trump was running again for re-election, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him.

' The revelations have reignited discussions about the Biden administration's transparency regarding the president's health. Critics have pointed to the timing of the cancer diagnosis, which occurred after the election, as a factor that could have influenced voters. Supporters, however, argue that the Bidens handled the situation with grace and honesty. In her book and interviews, Jill Biden has painted a picture of a family grappling with unexpected challenges while trying to navigate public life.

She described the moment of diagnosis as a turning point, shifting their focus from retirement plans to survival. The former first lady also acknowledged that the decision to step down was difficult for her husband, but necessary for his health. As she continues her book tour, many are watching for further insights into the private moments that shaped public events.

The interviews have already sparked debate about the pressures of the presidency and the personal sacrifices made by those in the highest office. With the 2028 election on the horizon, the Bidens' story serves as a reminder of the human element behind political campaigns





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