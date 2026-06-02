Jill Biden on Husband's 2024 Decision: 'The Only Person Who Polled That Could Beat Trump Was Joe Biden'

Former First Lady Jill Biden reveals that internal Democratic polling showing Joe Biden as the only candidate who could defeat Donald Trump was the key reason he pursued re-election in 2024, despite family concerns about the harsh political climate.

In a recent interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' former First Lady Jill Biden shared her perspective on her husband, former President Joe Biden 's, decision to pursue re-election in 2024.

She reflected on the intense pressure he faced from within the Democratic Party and voters across the nation. According to Jill Biden, there was a strong consensus among Democrats following the 2022 midterm elections and throughout 2023 that President Biden was the party's standard-bearer. She described encountering constituents who consistently urged him to run again, saying, 'Joe's got to do it again. He's got to run.

' Despite this enthusiasm, she acknowledged the persistent concern about his age that shadowed the campaign. She noted that internal polling within the Democratic Party presented a stark conclusion: Joe Biden was the only candidate who was projected to defeat Donald Trump in a general election. This data, she explained, was the pivotal factor that ultimately convinced President Biden to seek a second term, even though he had reservations.

Jill Biden also spoke candidly about the profound personal toll of the political battles, emphasizing that the vitriol and scrutiny extended to their entire family, including their children and grandchildren. She expressed that she would not willingly subject her loved ones to such a painful experience again, underscoring the human cost behind the political calculus





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