Jill Biden Feared Joe Biden Was Having a Stroke During Disastrous Debate

Former First Lady Jill Biden expresses fear that President Joe Biden suffered a stroke during a critical presidential debate, leading to his withdrawal from the 2024 race. A new DNC report reveals strategic failures in preparing Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a candid interview with CBS News, former First Lady Jill Biden revealed her deep concern during the June 2024 presidential debate , fearing that her husband, President Joe Biden , was experiencing a stroke on live television.

This debate, widely regarded as a catastrophic performance for Biden, marked a pivotal moment in the 2024 election campaign. Jill Biden stated that she had never seen her husband in such a state before or since, describing the experience as terrifying. The debate performance, where Biden appeared frail and struggled with his words, prompted significant public and private questioning of his fitness for office, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the race.

Following the debate, Jill Biden was a vocal advocate for her husband remaining in the race, despite mounting pressure from Democratic allies. Her relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris, who eventually replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee, was reportedly tense. The former First Lady's new memoir, View from the East Wing, details her perspective on these events. The book is set to be released shortly after this interview, offering further insights into the White House dynamics during this tumultuous period.

A recent Democratic Party autopsy, commissioned by the Democratic National Committee, highlights significant strategic failures within the Biden administration. The report reveals that the White House prioritized polling and strategy for Jill Biden over preparations for Vice President Harris. This left Harris unprepared when she was thrust into the role of presidential candidate after Biden's exit.

The report's author, Paul Rivera, describes this as a massive missed opportunity, noting that no research had been conducted on Harris's candidacy before she became the nominee. This oversight severely hampered the Democratic campaign's ability to effectively challenge Donald Trump. The combination of the debate performance and the subsequent revelations about the White House's internal priorities paints a picture of a campaign struggling with leadership and preparation.

Biden's health, including his later diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer, has further fueled discussions about the need for transparency and readiness in political leadership. The events of 2024 will likely be studied for years as a case study in campaign management and the impact of personal health on political careers





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