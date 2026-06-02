Jill Biden Confirms Unresolved Rift with Nancy Pelosi Post-2024 Campaign

Jill Biden details in her memoir why she has not forgiven Nancy Pelosi for her role in pushing Joe Biden out of the 2024 race, revealing personal hurt and a missed opportunity for reconciliation following his debate disaster.

Jill Biden has publicly disclosed that she has yet to reconcile with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following Pelosi's role in leading Democratic efforts to persuade Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The pivotal moment came after Biden's poorly received June 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump, during which he appeared disoriented and struggled with coherent speech. In the aftermath, Pelosi not only made public statements encouraging Biden to step aside but also privately pressured him, actions that Jill Biden characterizes as a betrayal.

Speaking about her memoir, "View from the East Wing," Jill Biden explained that while her husband and Pelosi have since mended their relationship, she herself has not sought to make amends. She even avoided a potential reconciliation at the January 2026 funeral of Tatiana Schlossberg, where the two were seated near each other.

"I haven't actually seen her to make up with her or not make up with her. I didn't even see her in the church," Jill Biden stated. Her refusal to forgive stems from the personal nature of the wound, compounded by the public spectacle of her husband's challenge. The memoir also reveals new details about the immediate aftermath of the debate, with Biden himself acknowledging the disaster, telling Jill, "I really f***ed up, didn't I?

" to which she quietly agreed. Jill Biden writes that she initially feared her husband had suffered a stroke or had been drugged during the debate, describing the performance as a glitching AI hologram of the man she knew.

"Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged?

" she recounts thinking, worried that the public would perceive that as his normal state. The Biden-Pelosi relationship, once a decades-long political alliance forged in the Senate and strengthened during the Obama administration, fractured under the pressure of the 2024 election cycle. Pelosi's careful non-endorsement on MSNBC's "Morning Joe"-stating it was up to Biden to decide while hinting at time constraints-was a clear signal to the party. Their families, part of Washington's Democratic elite, had been closely connected.

A symbolic moment of reconciliation between Biden and Pelosi occurred at the Schlossberg funeral, where Biden crossed the aisle during the 'sign of peace' to shake Pelosi's hand. Jill Biden, however, remained distant. She now suggests that her husband's subsequent cancer diagnosis, an aggressive form of prostate cancer metastasized to his bones, diagnosed in May 2025, has put things in perspective.

"That's what I've learned through this cancer diagnosis ... Life's so short. Why live with the anger and the pain of it all? I mean, move on.

Let's move on," she said, indicating a potential future softening of her stance, though she has not yet acted on it. The memoir is generating controversy among former Biden aides, not only for its raw account of the debate but also for Jill's candid portrayal of internal dynamics during a crisis that ultimately ended his reelection bid





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