Jill Biden Addresses Handshake With Nancy Pelosi, Reflects on White House Years and Cancer Diagnosis

Former First Lady Jill Biden discusses a reported reconciliation gesture with Nancy Pelosi, the political pressures faced by her husband, and her personal philosophy following President Biden's cancer diagnosis.

In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal on June 2, former First Lady Jill Biden addressed a moment from a recent public event where her husband, former President Joe Biden , extended a hand to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi .

Dr. Biden, age 74, clarified that she herself did not participate in any reconciliation gesture because she had not actually seen Pelosi during the service.

"I haven't actually seen her to make up with her or not make up with her," she explained. "I didn't even see her in the church. " This incident is set against the backdrop of the complex political and personal landscape the Bidens have navigated for decades.

Their partnership, which began in 1975 after Joe Biden's first wife and infant daughter were tragically killed, has spanned over forty years and saw them rise from the U.S. Senate to the White House. The late-stage presidency was marked by intense scrutiny of President Biden's age and fitness, concerns that were notably shared by Nancy Pelosi.

In a July 2024 interview, Pelosi called it a "legitimate question" to ask whether President Biden's debate performance was "an episode, or is this a condition?

" She stated that both major candidates owed the public transparency regarding their health and mental acuity, though her office later released a statement affirming she has "full confidence in President Biden. " Reflecting on the entire period, Jill Biden expressed a measure of personal regret and a hard-earned philosophy shaped by adversity. She wondered if she should have "spoken out a little more" during her time in the White House, though she was hesitant to sound defensive.

A significant turning point, she revealed, was her husband's diagnosis with prostate cancer after leaving office.

"That's what I've learned through this cancer diagnosis," she said. "Life's so short. Why live with the anger and the pain of it all? I mean, move on.

Let's move on.

" This message of moving forward extends to her personal life; her daughter, Ashley Biden, also shared a reflective statement about 2025, calling it a year that "broke my heart, fixed my vision, and restored me to the best version of myself" following her divorce from Howard Krein





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