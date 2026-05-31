Jill Biden Acknowledges Husband's Age Concerns and Debate Performance

In an interview, Jill Biden discusses her husband's age, health, and fitness for office, addressIng concerns raised during the 2024 presidential campaign and Joe Biden's debate performance.

In a candid interview, Jill Biden addressed concerns about her husbands age and fitness for office during the 2024 presidential campaign . She acknowledged that Joe Biden , then 81, appeared to be slowing down and that the presidency can age a person quickly.

These observations were echoed by voters and party leaders who watched Joe Biden struggle during a debate, losing his train of thoUght and appearing hoarse. jill Biden maintained that she never witnessed signs of cognitive decline in her husband and attributed his health issues to a missed stage IV prostate cancer diagnosis. she revealed that she was frightened by his debate performance and felt hurt by calls for him to step down. Despite the challenges, Jill Biden expressed her love and support for her husband, emphasizing that it was his decision whether to continue his political career





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Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Campaign Age Concerns Health Issues Debate Performance Jill Biden

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