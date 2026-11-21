UFC Fight Night returns to ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, November 21, with a light heavyweight main event between Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling.

UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday, November 21, at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, with the start time set for 10 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. PT. The UFC is heading to Qatar for the card, and its featured light heavyweight main event pits Czech fighter Jiří Procházka, who holds a 32-6-1 record, against New Zealander Navajo Stirling, who enters the bout unbeaten at 11-0-0.

The event is billed as a showcase of two elite fighters meeting in the main event. For fans following the UFC Fight Night schedule, the Doha card offers a rare chance to watch a unified matchup of contrasting records, with one fighter carrying decades of experience across six losses and one draw and the other holding a perfect professional record.

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Walkout Songs Set Each Fighter's Entrance

Jiří Procházka walks out to 'In the City' by Kevin Rudolf, while Navajo Stirling prefers to walk out to music from Wardruna. Fighters on the UFC roster typically go out to the octagon to the same songs across their matches, so these choices are expected to be familiar to viewers who have followed both athletes.

Walkout music has become one of the most recognizable parts of a UFC broadcast. Because Procházka and Stirling tend to keep their entrance songs consistent, fans can anticipate the sound that will open each fighter's walk to the octagon in Doha before the main event begins.

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Start Times for Viewers in Eastern and Pacific Time

UFC Fight Night in Doha starts at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, which is 7 a.m. PT on the same day. Viewers on the East Coast of the United States and those on the West Coast will therefore be watching the card in the early morning hours of the same Saturday.

Because the event is held in Qatar, the fixed Eastern and Pacific start times give North American audiences a clear reference point for planning. Fans who want to watch the full card should confirm the listing for the broadcast or streaming service they plan to use before Saturday morning.

What the Light Heavyweight Main Event Means

The light heavyweight main event places Jiří Procházka, with his 32 wins, six losses and one draw, against Navajo Stirling, who has won all 11 of his professional fights. The contrast in records frames the bout as a test between an established Czech veteran and an undefeated New Zealander.

For the light heavyweight division, a main event between an unbeaten fighter and a veteran with a long competitive record provides a clear storyline for the card. Stirling must keep his perfect record intact against Procházka, while Procházka's experience will be measured against a fighter who has not yet taken a professional defeat.