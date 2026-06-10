JI BLUE's Debut Track Tops Charts; Arashi's 'Five' Surges; New Releases Make Strong Showings

JI BLUE, a special unit formed by soccer-loving members from boy bands JO1 and INI, achieves remarkable success with their debut track. Arashi's 'Five' experiences a significant surge in popularity following the conclusion of their farewell tour. New releases from Lienel, Boku ga Mitakatta Aozora, and Tsubaki Factory also make strong showings on the charts.

JI BLUE , a unique unit comprising soccer enthusiasts from boy bands JO1 and INI , has made waves with their debut track serving as the official theme song.

The CD version sold an impressive 384,166 copies in its first week, securing the No. 1 spot for sales, while also topping radio airplay charts and ranking 18th for downloads. Meanwhile, Arashi's 'Five' experienced a significant surge, rising from No. 7 to No. 2, with downloads increasing by 354%, streams up by 223%, and video views up by 233%.

The group's farewell tour concluded on May 31, sparking a massive fan response that led to a record-breaking 24 simultaneous chart entries in the Japan Hot 100, the most by any act in the chart's history. Debuting at No. 3 is Lienel's 'Melo Collection', the first single from the six-member EBiDAN-affiliated group, which launched with 241,973 copies, hitting No. 2 for sales and No. 42 for radio airplay.

'FUNKY SUMMER' by Boku ga Mitakatta Aozora follows at No. 4, selling 90,035 copies and ranking No. 4 for sales and radio. Tsubaki Factory's 'FireWorks' completes the top five at No. 5, with 117,077 copies sold, securing No. 3 on sales charts





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JI BLUE JO1 INI Arashi Lienel Boku Ga Mitakatta Aozora Tsubaki Factory

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