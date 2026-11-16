Bad Idea Comics reveals Jhonen Vasquez variant cover for It Demands Sacrifice #2, launching December 23, 2026, with Philip Gelatt and Adam Pollina.

A new four-part horror series called It Demands Sacrifice is set to launch on October 21, 2026, created by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt, filmmaker David Yarovesky, and artist Adam Pollina. This unconventional horror narrative features Bronson, the youngest goat in a family that faces a terrifying threat from a drug-fueled satanic cult on their farm.

Unique Horror Concept By Philip Gelatt And David Yarovesky

Philip Gelatt and David Yarovesky have crafted a unique horror story that moves away from typical human protagonists to focus on Bronson, the smallest member of a goat family. The narrative begins with the peaceful life of the goats being shattered when a sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends upon their quiet farm. This cult slaughters the family that raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. The synopsis reveals that hundreds of cult followers gather beneath a blood-red moon for an ancient ritual. Their explicit purpose is to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond, placing the fate of the family on the shoulders of the least prepared creature.

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Jhonen Vasquez Variant Cover For Issue Two

Bad Idea Comics has released a new cover for the upcoming second installment, created by celebrated comic artist, animator, and screenwriter Jhonen Vasquez. Jhonen Vasquez is the legendary creator of Invader Zim, Johnny the Homicidal Maniac, and Squee!, and he earned two Eisner Award nominations and an International Horror Guild Award for I Feel Sick. His variant cover for It Demands Sacrifice #2 features Bronson curled in the fetal position against a pop-art-esque background. The artwork depicts the goat lying in a puddle of hot-pink blood, capturing the series' eerie yet whimsical vibe while showcasing Vasquez's iconic art style.

Release Schedule And Pricing Details

The first installment of this horror series is already available to read as an oversized, 48-page issue priced at $5.99. Fans must wait for the second chapter, which is set to arrive on December 23, 2026, and will run for 32 pages at the same price point. The narrative will escalate in this next issue, where Bronson finds himself in a house of horrors. He encounters Satanic revelers lost in a depraved frenzy of drugs, blood, sex, and violence as he desperately searches for his captured family.

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Artistic Collaboration By Adam Pollina And Dean White

Adam Pollina, known for his work on X-FORCE, serves as the visionary artist for the series, collaborating with Dean White on the interior artwork. Their art style complements the dark comedy and bizarre horror tones that defined the early 2000s aesthetic fans remember. The combination of Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky, and Adam Pollina creates a star-studded cast of creators contributing to this unique project. The preview of the interior artwork for issue #2 offers fans a glimpse into the nightmarish world Bronson must navigate to save his family.

Series Impact And Future Installments

This release joins a wave of unconventional horror stories that appeal to adults who grew up with dark comedy and bizarre horror media. The series blends occult horror with animal-centric protagonists and dark comedy, offering a fresh take on the genre. With three more chapters following the launch of issue #2 on December 23, 2026, the narrative promises to deepen the horror elements. Readers can expect the cult's influence and the demonic threats to intensify as the story progresses through the remaining installments.