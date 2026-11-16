Jhené Aiko's 'Talk It Over' reaches No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, marking a historic milestone for Columbia Records and solidifying Bridges' career legacy.

Jhené Aiko secures the number one spot on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart for the Nov. 21-dated ranking. Her single ' Talk It Over' climbs two positions to claim the summit, driven by a 10% increase in radio plays during the Nov. 6-12 tracking week. This achievement is confirmed by audience measurement firm Luminate and marks a significant commercial peak for the artist.

Aiko's Chart History and Legacy

This victory represents Aiko's first number one single on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart since 'Peaceful Place' reached the top in October 2024. Prior to that success, the artist held the number one position with 'Bad Bad News' in 2018 and 'Smooth Sailin'' in 2016. The track 'Talk It Over' originally entered the format in September, marking the artist's 19th career entry into the chart's history. This milestone places her as the fifth most successful soloist in the 30-year history of the chart.

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Among all artists, only a select few have amassed more entries than Aiko. Jack Johnson leads with 27 entries, followed by Sheryl Crow and John Mayer, who each have 26 entries. Beck follows closely with 21 entries. At the top of the all-time list for any act, the Dave Matthews Band and U2 share the record with 36 entries each. This data underscores the longevity and consistent appeal of Aiko's music within this specific radio format.

Album Details and Production Credits

'Talk It Over' was released in August as part of the second of three four-song EPs previewing Aiko's fifth studio album. The full 12-track album arrived on Sept. 25 via LisaSawyer63 and Columbia Records. The production of the single was handled by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto, members of the British group Jungle. This collaboration adds a distinct sonic texture to the track, contributing to its radio-friendly appeal.

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The parent album achieved notable success on other charts as well. It reached number 12 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and number 74 on the Billboard 200. The strategic release of the EPs helped build anticipation for the full project, allowing the single to gain momentum before the album's launch. This approach highlights the modern music industry's shift toward episodic content release strategies.

Columbia Records' Historic Dual Chart Dominance

This chart achievement is also significant for Columbia Records, marking their first number one on Adult Alternative Airplay since Hozier's 'Nobody's Soldier' in November 2024. More remarkably, the label simultaneously tops the Adult Alternative Airplay and Billboard Alternative Airplay charts for the first time in two decades. Dominic Fike's 'Babydoll', released via Sandy Boys, Columbia, and Legacy, jumped from number three to number one on the Alternative Airplay chart, securing the dual leadership.

The last time Columbia Records held the number one spot on both charts simultaneously was in April 2004. At that time, John Mayer's 'Clarity' topped the Adult Alternative Airplay chart while Lostprophets' 'Last Train Home' led the Alternative Airplay chart. Before that instance, the label achieved the feat in July 1996 with Primitive Radio Gods' 'Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth With Money in My Hand' leading both lists. This rare occurrence highlights the label's broad influence across different rock and alternative genres.