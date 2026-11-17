Jhené Aiko announces the Ark to Agartha Westside Whimsy Experience tour starting March 10. Verizon customers get exclusive access on Nov 18 at 10 a.m. for tickets ranging from premium to VIP packages.

Jhené Aiko has officially announced the dates and ticketing details for her highly anticipated Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience tour. The nationwide concert series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The tour will conclude in Aiko's hometown of Los Angeles on Friday, May 21, at the Crypto.com Arena.

Jhené Aiko Tour Schedule And Venues

The artist will be supported by Kehlani as a special guest throughout the majority of the run. Kehlani joins the tour starting on Friday, March 26, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She will remain with the tour until the final stop in Los Angeles. This collaboration marks a significant pairing of two prominent voices in the contemporary R&B landscape, drawing fans from both artist's respective fanbases.

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St. Louis will serve as the inaugural stop for the Westside Whimsy Experience. The final leg of the journey brings the production back to California for a homecoming performance. These venues have been selected to maximize accessibility for fans across different geographic regions while maintaining a high production value standard.

Verizon Customers Exclusive Presale Access

Tickets for the Ark to Agartha tour become available to the general public starting Wednesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. local time. An artist presale also opens on that same day. Fans wishing to secure early access must sign up through the designated official channel linked by the tour management team. This standard presale window allows dedicated followers to enter the queue before the wider public sale begins.

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Verizon customers who are members of the carrier's loyalty program receive an exclusive head start on ticket acquisition. This exclusive presale period begins on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. local time. The window closes on Thursday, November 19, at 10 p.m. local time. This four-hour advantage is designed to reward brand loyalty and provide an additional step for purchase before general admission opens.

Premium And VIP Package Offerings

Various ticket tiers are available for the tour stops. Premium tickets provide enhanced viewing positions and general entry to the concert venues. These options cater to fans seeking a standard but elevated concert experience without the full suite of meet-and-greet or lounge privileges.

Exclusive access is available through the Westside Whimsy Soundbath Experience with Jhené Aiko. This unique offering includes a pre-show VIP Lounge invitation. Attendees also receive a specially designed VIP merchandise item. These packages are structured to provide comprehensive value beyond standard concert entry, targeting superfans who want immersive participation in the tour's thematic elements.

Touring Partners And Production

The Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience represents a distinct chapter in Jhené Aiko's recent touring history. Her previous tour, 2024's Tickets tour, has concluded, making this new run a fresh opportunity for live performance engagement. The production design aims to reflect the whimsical and spiritual themes associated with her latest musical era. Fans attending the St. Louis, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles dates will experience this curated atmosphere. The combination of specific venue choices and specialized ticket tiers ensures that attendees have multiple pathways to engage with the artist's work. The timeline from November sales to March kickoff allows for logistical planning and anticipation building among the consumer base.