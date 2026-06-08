JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg warns about the 'genius' way Trump 'programs our minds'

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg called President Donald Trump's ability to program people's minds through social media a 'genius' trait during his congressional campaign.

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’Schlossberg brought up this trait when discussing social media's role in campaigns like his, particularly given his background on TikTok. He admitted during an interview on"I don't admire President Trump for anything, but I deeply, deeply respect and recognize his genius in the way that he programs all of what we talk about every day," Schlossberg said.

"He programs our minds. " TRUMP ‘FLIPPED THE SCRIPT,’ POACHED YOUNG VOTERS FROM ‘ANTI-EVERYTHING’ DEMOCRATS, KENNEDY HEIR DECLARES President John F. Kennedy's grandson and Democratic Congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg remarked on President Donald Trump's"genius" ability to drive discussion. He added,"He says things, and we end up repeating them all day long. He's living in all of our heads right now.

And it's terrible, but it is powerful. And it is the one way to wield power now. And we don't really have an option not to compete out there.

" Schlossberg encouraged the Democratic Party to adapt to social media and reach new voters the way he has. "I do that the way that Democrats in the past have always used new media, which is to celebrate and get the information out about the things that we stand for because we should be proud of it. We should use our humor, our intellect. We should not be afraid to take risks," Schlossberg said.

He continued,"And the way that I do that is not going to be the same as the way another candidate does that. It's about being authentic to who you are and letting people into your world. The other candidates I'm running against, they want you to look away. I want you to look at everything that I'm doing because I'm proud of it and thinking about it, and I'm working 24/7.

"The 33-year-old politician has focused heavily on his social media profile, often making bizarre and outrageous videos. His posts have also been described as"creepy" and polarizing, particularly ones about Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha. Schlossberg, however, has Jack Schlossberg has been criticized for his"creepy" social media posts that have targeted Vice President JD Vance's wife.

"I think what's crossing a line is the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance," Schlossberg replied in March. "So, what are we going to do, hold back? Hold back on our sense of humor and not tease them, make fun of them back?

" Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.





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