Jeymes Samuel to Direct Streets of Rage Movie Adaptation

Lionsgate has hired acclaimed filmmaker Jeymes Samuel to helm the movie adaptation of the classic action video game franchise Streets of Rage. The project is being produced by a team of industry veterans, and fans of the game series can look forward to Samuel's unique take on the beloved IP.

Lionsgate has tapped acclaimed filmmaker Jeymes Samuel to direct the movie adaptation of the classic action video game franchise Streets of Rage. Samuel, known for his work on films like 'The Harder They Fall' and 'The Book of Clarence', will bring his unique style and signature use of music to the beloved gaming IP.

The project is being produced by a team that includes Toru Nakahara, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Tony Shaw, and Derek Kolstad. Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote the upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie, are also involved as executive producers alongside Elena Sandoval. Streets of Rage, which began in the 90s, has a large and dedicated fanbase.

The release of the fourth main installment in 2020 further boosted its popularity, selling over 2.5 million copies in its first year and receiving mostly positive reviews. Characters like Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, and Adam Hunter have become iconic among gamers. The success of the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movies, which have grossed over $1 billion worldwide, has encouraged Sega to explore more video game adaptations.

Erin Westerman, Lionsgate's film chief, expressed excitement about Samuel's hiring, stating that his 'visceral and explosive' style is perfect for bringing the Streets of Rage franchise to life. Fans of the game series and new audiences alike can look forward to Samuel's unique take on the beloved IP. In other gaming news, Taylor Swift's involvement with Pixar and Disney's 'Toy Story 5' has been revealed.

HBO Max has also added the popular Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray movie 'Lost in Translation' to its library. A new trailer for 'The End of Oak Street' featuring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor has been released, showing the duo facing off against dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, the movie adaptation of 'The House of the Dead' has found its Superman star in the form of Henry Cavill. Lastly, Paramount and Activision have officially announced that a live-action 'Call of Duty' movie is in the works, with Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay attached to the project





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