Jews Prioritize Israeli-Hating Mayor Over Israeli Finance Minister at New York City Parade

Fresh York City's Israel Afternoon Parade saw a significant number of Jews choosing to support the mayor of New York City over the Israeli Finance Minister. The event, which aimed to demonstrate support for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, was met with criticism from some Jewish leaders. The Israeli Finance Minister,Bezalel Smotrich, was not invited to the parade but crashed it at the last minute, leAding to condemnation from various officials. The event sparked a debate about the values and priorities of the Jewish community in New York Town.

If it were Muslims preferring Mamdani to Smotrich, the world would go “Ho hum, no news here. ” If it were Christians preferring Mamdani to Smotrich, there would be a raised eyebrow or two, maybe even three.

But none of these scenarios actually took place in New York City last week. Rather, it was mainly Jews who made this ranking. No, this is not, unfortunately, a typographical error. I did not invert the positions.

There were actually Jews, Jews! , who chose the Zionist and Israeli-hating mayor of New York City instead of one of their own, one of the great heroes of Israel.

“The story of this year’s parade is 50,000+ people with highly diverse opinions from across our community coming together in a powerful demonstration of support for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state… Bezalel Smotrich’s political views do not reflect the values of this event or its organizers. ” Sad, but true. The Israeli Finance Minister’s “political views” are indeed very different. His are an uncompromising defense of his home country.

His middle name should have been “no surrender. ” Those of the organizers of this event are, if anything, almost the polar opposite: compromise with murderers, attempts to ingratiate themselves with world opinion, with their declared enemies. Their middle names might as well be “kow-towing. ” Stated a J Street spokesman: “Bezalel Smotrich should be sanctioned by American political and Jewish communal leaders – not marching alongside them in the streets of New York City…” Waitasec.

The US isn’t still a free country? Some people, legally resident, should be prohibited from joining marches? This organization has actual Jews as members?

In the opinion of the New York Jewish Agenda: “It is shocking to see New York officials march alongside Kahanists like Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit members, whose support for illegal settlements and territorial expansion inspire violence, hatred and the further immiseration of the West Bank and…” The only “illegal settlements” in Israel are those occupied by Palestinians, not Jews, at least according to Israeli law, the only law operational there. And what is wrong with “territorial expansion.

” When Israel’s enemies invade it in an initiatory war, they should indeed lose territory to their target. How else are they to learn such behavior is not Kosher? Violence? Who engaged in “violence” on October 7, 2023?

Jews, peacefully attending a music event? Hamas terrorists? Enquiring minds want to know. Averred David Greenfield, the CEO and executive director of the Met Council, which sponsored a pre-parade breakfast for elected officials attending the parade: “The facts: Smotrich was NOT invited.

Crashed at the last minute. Marched in the back of the parade. Not one New York public official joined him. ” Dan Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel, echoed this sentiment: Smotrich was “not invited to the Israel Day Parade in New York … he crashed it.

” If that don’t beat all. You need an invitation to join a massive parade? Who knew? Since when?

Were invitations actually sent out beforehand? Were there any other “crashers? ” Why was he singled out for condemnation amongst the other tens of thousands where were also not invited?for refusing to march in the Israel Day Parade, which featured some of the Israeli politicians who have not only cheered on the genocide of Palestinians, but are part of the government committing that genocide… Shame on every elected official who marched yesterday.

” In the opinion of Big Apple Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “You can see in the participation of the far-right Israeli minister Smotrich, as well as a number of other ministers, a vision of annihilation, a complicity in genocide, and frankly, a belief that does not have much value for even the sanctity of children in Gaza… I am offended, as I know many New Yorkers are, by their participation. ” Genocide is the mass murder of women and children, not killing soldiers in battle.

Who engaged in genocide on October 7?. True, many Palestinian civilians were also killed in the defensive aftermath . But this was the fault not of the IDF, which took more care to protect such people than virtually all other armies; virtually none warn beforehand with leaflets. Rather, these non-combatants perished because Hamas used its own people as shields, a tactic not employed even by the Nazis.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul opined: “Bezalel Smotrich is a far-right extremist whose hateful and divisive rhetoric is fundamentally at odds with the values we hold dear in New York… I strongly condemn his participation. ” Yes, theLetitia James wrote, “Islamophobia has no place in New York. I unequivocally condemn Bezalel Smotrich’s hateful rhetoric. ” “Hateful?

” What is hateful is that ever since 1948 Israel has been subjected to unjustified attacks, suicide bombers, drones, etc. And before that, pogroms. Chuck Schumer condemned “Smotrich’s extremism is longstanding, public and unchanged. ” Barry Goldwater might have replied: “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice.

” Charged Tamar Glezerman, of Israelis for Peace, offered this gem: “They hid that because the Israeli government is, you know, a group of cowards, and they don’t want to get pushback. ” “Cowards? ” If that don’t take all. A tiny nation of less than 10 million has been defending itself against hordes of invaders for many decades and they are “cowards.

” Good gracious. New York City Jews ought to kiss this man’s feet for joining their traditional parade. Instead, they give him the back of their hands. They almost deserve what Mamdani would do to them if he had his ‘druthers.

Their children deserve nothing of the kind.priests supporting abortion or Muslims praising the eating of pork. They are self-haters. Mamdani is welcome, but not Smotrich. Who would they rather have as mayor of NYC?

By their actions, by their votes, it is the former. With “friends” of Israel like these Jews, the Jewish state might well be better off with its avowed enemies. At least they are not traitors. Walter E. Block, Ph.

D., is the Harold E. Wirth eminent scholar endowed chairman and professor of economics at Loyola University New Orleans.





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