Jewish Voters Loom Large in Tight Los Angeles Mayoral Race

In a close three-way contest, Los Angeles mayoral candidates are intensifying outreach to the city's large Jewish community as issues of Israel and antisemitism become campaign flashpoints. With polling showing a near deadlock, this voting bloc could decide who advances to the general election.

The Los Angeles mayoral primary has entered its final phase, with the city's substantial Jewish community emerging as a pivotal voting bloc in an exceptionally tight three-way contest.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, and Republican candidate Spencer Pratt are all within a narrow margin in recent polling, each seeking to secure a spot in the general election. While conventional campaign issues like homelessness, affordability, and wildfire recovery remain central, the candidates' stances on Israel and antisemitism have gained prominence as they aggressively court Jewish voters.

The Los Angeles metropolitan area hosts one of the nation's largest Jewish populations, estimated at around 560,000, granting this electorate significant potential influence despite the race's nonpartisan blanket primary structure. Political analysts note that even modest shifts within this community could prove decisive given the near statistical tie among the top contenders. Candidate outreach to Jewish constituents has taken distinct forms.

Mayor Bass, a long-time figure in city politics, has emphasized her record of condemning Hamas's October 7 attacks, opposing antisemitism, and collaborating with Jewish leaders following several high-profile hate incidents. Her approach reflects an establishment posture, though some observers suggest her relationship with the community lacks depth.

Councilmember Raman has encountered scrutiny after an interview where she accused Israel of genocide while affirming its right to exist; she also distancing herself from Democrats for Israel Los Angeles, an endorsement group that previously supported her. She frames her focus as local governance, pledging to combat both antisemitism and Islamophobia in the city.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV personality, has embraced a strongly pro-Israel, MAGA-aligned message, declaring his commitment to protect Jewish residents from threats and claiming his stance resonates more with Jewish voters than Donald Trump's did, though analysts consider the margin small. Pratt's campaign has garnered attention and funding from prominent Democrats, including media executive Haim Saban and Ashley Underwood, wife of comedian Larry David. The deadlocked race amplifies the importance of every demographic constituency.

With Bass polling at 26%, Raman at 25%, and Pratt at 22% according to a Los Angeles Times survey, the final days will likely see intensified messaging targeted at the Jewish community and other key groups. The convergence of international conflict rhetoric with local safety concerns has injected foreign policy-adjacent themes into a mayoral contest traditionally dominated by municipal matters.

Whether the Jewish electorate consolidates behind one candidate or fragments may help determine which two names appear on the November ballot, shaping the future direction of America's second-largest city





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Los Angeles Mayoral Election Jewish Voters Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt Israel Antisemitism Los Angeles Politics

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