Jewish Voice for Peace condemns the death of nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Raqiq from hypothermia in Gaza, citing preventable causes and Israeli restrictions.

The US anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace issued a stern condemnation of Israel on Tuesday regarding the death of nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Raqiq from hypothermia in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. The organization highlighted the infant's passing as a stark example of the broader humanitarian crisis devastating Gaza, where nearly two million displaced Palestinians remain trapped in makeshift shelters offering little protection from the elements.

Ahmed Raqiq, the infant's father, told AFP that he woke up to find his son with blue skin and rushed him to Nasser Hospital, but the baby had already succumbed to the cold. A forensic examination later confirmed hypothermia as the cause of death, marking the first recorded cold-related fatality of the current winter season in the region.

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This tragic event underscores a worsening emergency as winter deepens across the coastal strip. Jewish Voice for Peace noted that this is Gaza's fourth winter of conflict, emphasizing that no family should lose a child to preventable cold or hunger. The group stressed that such deaths are entirely avoidable with adequate shelter and humanitarian access, which remain severely restricted.

The World Food Program, Gaza's largest food aid provider, recently announced it is cutting assistance to half a million people each month due to critical funding shortages. Jewish Voice for Peace pointed out that even when supplies are available, Israeli restrictions prevent the vast majority of aid from entering, blocking essential items like food containers and shelter materials.

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The humanitarian agency warned that if the blockade continues, up to 90% of Gaza's population could face acute food insecurity by the end of 2026. This projection adds to the growing alarm among international aid organizations about the long-term survival of the civilian population amid the ongoing conflict and supply chain bottlenecks.

The International Organization for Migration reported a $173 million funding shortfall for its winter shelter programs, complicating efforts to house the displaced population. IOM officials stated that Israeli restrictions block basic materials like cement, rebar, and metal sheeting, forcing families to rely on tents that offer minimal insulation and are easily destroyed by wind and rain.

Humanitarian groups have described current Israeli efforts to facilitate aid as insufficient, demanding the removal of barriers to essential materials. The Norwegian Refugee Council added that the suffering of Gaza's 2.1 million people is not inevitable and urged the world to stop accepting these conditions as normal.

The Norwegian Refugee Council argued that Palestinians deserve warmth, food, safety, and dignity rather than mere survival. They emphasized that recovery and rebuilding are impossible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law to allow unrestricted humanitarian access to all civilians in the region.

The death of the infant occurred amid an ongoing US-backed assault on Gaza that has claimed thousands of lives. Recent data indicates that over 5,800 others have been wounded, with the total death toll from the conflict starting in October 2023 standing at upwards of 74,645.

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International experts and United Nations commissions have described the situation as a genocidal war, noting that the current humanitarian blockade exacerbates the violence and suffering. The Jewish Voice for Peace reiterated that the world cannot look away as winter storms and cold temperatures threaten the remaining vulnerable populations.

As the crisis intensifies, aid organizations continue to call for immediate action to ensure basic necessities are accessible. The group stressed that the absence of durable shelter options means tents are ripped apart or blown away regularly, requiring constant replacement and leaving families exposed to the elements without respite.

The financial constraints facing humanitarian agencies like the IOM highlight the scale of the challenge. With a $173 million gap in winter shelter funding, the agency must address urgent needs while political restrictions continue to impede the flow of critical resources into the enclave.

Civilian survivors continue to face a daily struggle for survival against multiple threats. Reports describe an environment plagued by floodwaters, sewage, rodents, and disease, alongside the immediate dangers of cold and starvation, creating a lethal combination for those already displaced and traumatized by the conflict.

The international community faces mounting pressure to address the root causes of this humanitarian disaster. Jewish Voice for Peace concluded that as winter deepens, the ongoing crisis requires immediate intervention to halt the restrictions and prevent further preventable deaths among the most vulnerable civilians in Gaza.