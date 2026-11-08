Jewish Student Union Presidents Conference Prepares Teens to Confront Antisemitism

At its annual Presidents Conference, the Jewish Student Union equipped high school club leaders from across the U.S. to confront antisemitism in their schools.

The Jewish Student Union (JSU) hosted its annual Presidents Conference in November 2026, bringing together high school student club presidents from across the United States. The three-day gathering was designed to prepare Jewish teens to face antisemitism on their campuses, defend their identity, and remain openly Jewish in their schools.

The conference brought together JSU leaders, educators, and student activists who equip young people with practical tools. Fox News Digital reported on the event, which combined learning and social activities over the three days.

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Presidents Conference Equips Teen Club Leaders

The Jewish Student Union used its Presidents Conference to train the student leaders who run its clubs. The goal was to prepare these presidents to lead their own communities once they return to their high schools.

Rabbi Derek Gormin, who serves as a managing director at JSU, explained that the organization began at a high school in California. He said it has since grown to more than 500 clubs. Gormin also stressed the importance of peer-to-peer interaction, a principle that JSU has made central to its work.

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Gormin told Fox News Digital that every club is run by teens. He noted that JSU has a staff internationally, but that staff cannot simply arrive at a school and announce that a new club is starting. Students must take the initiative themselves.

Students Describe Isolation and Peer Power

Student leaders at the conference described feeling isolated in their schools, and JSU spaces give them a place to gather. Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director of the National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY), told Fox News Digital that Jewish students have increasingly felt isolated, bullied, and threatened by peers at their public high schools.

Greenland said the clubs are important as community spaces for Jewish students and their allies. He expected the students to leave the conference able to more effectively reach out to their peers when they return home.

Hillel Kornwasser, an activist and high school student from New Jersey, served as one of the presenters. He said that presenting to a room of peers, some of them older than him, felt unusual, but that the fight against antisemitism could not wait. Kornwasser said many students at the conference shared his concerns about the future.

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Kornwasser said he does not want his future children to grow up in the world he sees today in America, in New York City, and across the Western world. He described a reality in which Jewish teens must constantly look over their shoulders while wearing a yarmulke or displaying a Star of David, wondering whether someone might harm them for being Jewish.

Educators Lead Sessions on Jewish Identity

JSU also brought Jewish educators from a range of backgrounds to the conference. Speakers included activist Tessa Veksler, actor and content creator Noa Bess Solomon, author and activist Shai Davidai, and Charlotte Korchak, founder and senior educator at the Jerusalem Education Institute (JEI).

The presence of these educators gave student leaders multiple perspectives on how to stay proudly Jewish on campus. Their sessions focused on the same core aim as the conference: giving teens the tools to respond to antisemitism and to build durable Jewish community when they return to school.