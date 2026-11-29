A new survey reveals that nearly half of Jewish professionals in the UK hide their identity at work due to rising antisemitism, with many reporting harassment and exclusion.

Research conducted by employment consultant Harriet Waley-Cohen and the Jewish Legal Network reveals a alarming trend of Jewish employees in the United Kingdom feeling compelled to conceal their religious and cultural identities at work. The findings indicate that 48 percent of Jewish professionals have either witnessed or personally suffered anti-Jewish harassment or unfair treatment in their workplaces. This hostile environment includes bias and exclusion from professional events, prompting many to remain silent about their faith to avoid conflict or discrimination.

Survey Details on Workplace Harassment

The study, which gathered responses from 206 Jewish professionals across various sectors, found that 30 percent of respondents actively hide their religious practices when at work. Furthermore, the proportion of individuals uncomfortable discussing their Jewish identity has surged dramatically, rising from 15 percent in 2024 to 46 percent in 2026. Employees report feeling pressured to downplay their heritage, with one individual stating they think twice about wearing a Star of David necklace, while another notes that mentioning their faith often triggers immediate, unwelcome discussions about Gaza.

Also read British Jewish Emigration to Israel Surges 33 Percent Amid Safety Fears

Additionally, 57 percent of the surveyed professionals reported witnessing or experiencing anti-Semitic tropes, such as stereotypes linking Jewish people to money obsession or media control. These experiences have led some staff members to leave their jobs or feel pushed out of their organizations. The report highlights that Jewish professionals are hiding who they are, staying silent, and in some cases, leaving jobs, which results in employers losing valuable talent and diversity within their teams.

BBC Under Investigation for Hostile Culture

The disturbing research emerges amid an investigation by the Government's anti-Semitism tsar into the BBC, following claims that Jewish staff work in a hostile environment. Former Labour MP John Mann, now a Labour peer, intervened to highlight allegations that Jewish employees are being failed by the corporation, with some stories allegedly being censored. Mann stated that it is commonplace for Jewish BBC staff to be questioned about their views on international affairs due to their faith, accusing BBC leadership of maintaining a patronizing attitude toward complaints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Internal issues at the broadcaster were further highlighted by an admission from the corporation that BBC London's Asad Ahmad breached editorial guidelines. Ahmad wore a Palestinian flag pin on his rucksack while interviewing Father Christmas on-screen, a move that drew significant attention and contributed to the broader discussion on bias within the organization. These events have intensified scrutiny on the media giant's internal culture and its treatment of Jewish employees amidst rising tensions.

Emigration and Lack of Institutional Support

Parallel to the workplace findings, official statistics show that the number of British Jews emigrating to Israel has increased by 33 percent this year. A total of 1,013 people made this move in 2026, compared to 762 in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a broader sense of displacement and concern among the Jewish community. This surge in emigration underscores the growing impact of antisemitism on the daily lives and future planning of British Jews.

Despite the reported rise in negative issues related to their Jewishness, 42 percent of respondents indicated they would have little or no confidence that reporting antisemitism would be treated seriously by senior staff. The research also revealed that nearly half of Jewish employees felt excluded by their organizations' diversity, equality, and inclusion programs. Moreover, three in four respondents stated that their organization offered no antisemitism training, leaving them without adequate protection or support in the workplace.

Call for Zero Tolerance and Reform

Ms. Waley-Cohen commented that the survey results confirm anecdotal reports of a worsening environment for Jewish workers in the post-October 7 world. She emphasized that in a healthy workplace, every employee should feel comfortable reporting harassment with the assurance that it will be investigated properly. However, the lack of confidence among less than half of the Jewish professionals suggests a systemic failure to address these critical issues effectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism stated that the survey reveals how the Jewish workforce is being failed by British employers. The rarity of antisemitism training and the reluctance of employees to reveal their identity demonstrate that the British workplace is not immune to the surge in antisemitism. Danny Cohen, a former director of BBC Television, described the high rate of antisemitic racism experience as highly disturbing, calling on business leaders to take the report seriously and ensure zero tolerance of antisemitism in their organizations.