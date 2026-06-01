Jewish Lesbian Couple Ejected from Barcelona LGBTQ+ Sauna After Being Questioned About Zionism Over Star of David Necklace

A Jewish lesbian couple was expelled from a Barcelona LGBTQ+ sauna after organizers asked one woman if she was a Zionist upon seeing her Star of David pendant. The venue, Sauna Thermas, apologized and disassociated itself from the private event organizers, condemning antisemitism. Israel's Foreign Ministry and local Jewish groups criticized the incident as unacceptable discrimination.

A Jewish lesbian couple were expelled from a Barcelona LGBTQ+ sauna after a customer questioned one of them about her Zionist affiliation upon noticing a Star of David necklace.

The incident unfolded at Sauna Thermas, which markets itself as an inclusive gay sauna welcoming all. The management later condemned the episode, attributing it to the organizers of a private event held on May 29. Video footage captures an organizer confronting the North American Jewish woman, asking: Are you a Zionist person? The woman asks in return: Because I'm wearing a Jewish star?

Another organizer interjects, insisting: The question is not Jewish, it's Zionist. When the woman's partner begins filming, she is reprimanded and the couple is escorted out. Staff or organizers can be heard saying: We don't condone genocide, we are sorry. To which the filming partner replies: We don't either!

As they leave, chants of Free Palestine, please leave. You're not welcome, go. echo behind them. The couple, visibly shaken, stand outside attempting to reason with a security guard, explaining they will store phones and simply wish to enjoy the venue. The organizers threaten to involve police as other patrons queue.

The woman filming states: Just so everyone knows, I'm wearing a Jewish star and she asked me if I was a Zionist and said I couldn't come in. The pair sarcastically remark Welcome to Barcelona as they depart. Sauna Thermas issued a strong statement condemning all forms of antisemitism and discrimination, clarifying the event was run by a private group, Bolleras al Vapor, which will no longer host events at the venue.

The spa emphasized its stance of neutrality in geopolitical conflicts and its core values of dignity and inclusion. Israel's Foreign Ministry denounced the episode as blatant antisemitism, stressing that targeting Jews because of Jewish symbols and demanding they renounce Zionism is antisemitic. The Jewish community of Barcelona (CIB) demanded intervention from hate crime services, asserting that no citizen should be excluded based on religion, origin, or identity and that such normalization must not be tolerated





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Antisemitism LGBTQ+ Barcelona Sauna Zionism Star Of David Discrimination Spain Jewish Community Private Event

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