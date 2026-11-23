Members of the Jewish community gathered outside the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead to protest a Roger Waters appearance, citing his history of antisemitic comments and calling on the venue to take a public stand against his political views.

Activists gathered outside the Suffolk Theater ahead of a Roger Waters event, citing what they describe as a history of antisemitic comments and calling on the venue to take a public stand.

Census changes could cost NY and CT more than 1 million people. Why the Trump administration says it's necessaryMembers of the Jewish community on Long Island gathered outside the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead to protest an appearance by musician Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd. Activists said they were concerned about what they described as Waters' history of antisemitic comments and actions.

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Protesters also criticized the theater for hosting the event and said the venue should take a stand against his political views.

"I love Pink Floyd and their music. And I think he's very talented that way, but I think he's just very uninformed and a bit antisemitic," said Eric Sackler. Activists at the protest said Waters has a history of antisemitism and expressed concerns about statements he has made publicly.

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"Roger Waters has made a lot of antisemitic comments. He walks around with a keffiyeh and while it is OK to want peace for the Palestinians...it is not OK at the risk and at a cost for the Jews," said activist Sherona Varulkar.

Jewish organizations that participated in the demonstration said Waters has "invoked harmful stereotypes about Jewish power and influence, drawn deeply offensive comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, and used Holocaust imagery in ways that have caused profound pain within the Jewish community.

""Because a lot of people aren't aware of what's going on and they see a great star and they don't realize what he stands for," said activist Jeffrey Adelman. People who attended the event expressed a range of views. Some said they were focused solely on the music, while others voiced support for Palestine.

"There's a lot of people conflating things. You can be against horrible people who do horrible things and not necessarily be antisemitic. I don't understand why it's either one or the other," said one visitor at the venue. News 12 reached out to the Suffolk Theater multiple times for comment but had not received a response as of Sunday night.