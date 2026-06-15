Jewelry Designer Mimi So Launches Fragrance

After 30 years in the fine jewelry category, the designer is making her foray into fragrance with the debut of three eau de parfums.

Availble on Monday, the line opens with a trilogy of eau de parfums — Wonderland, Piece and Jackson — each inspired by the coreA sweet and floral blend of pear, tangerine, bergamot, neroli and jasmine, Piece is the eldest child — described as bold and beautiful, with a delectable bourbon vanilla twist.

Jackson — the middle child, born in 2007 — pays homage to the geometric jewelry line designed after the Teton Mountains, touting a an organic aroma comprised of black cassis, gardenia, musk, sandalwood, salted amber and patchouli. Meanwhile, Wonderland — the baby of the bunch, born in 2012 — takes its wearer on a sensorial trip down memory lane, with a nurturing blend of raspberry, snow pear, plum, ylang-ylang, cashmeran and oakmoss.

So partnered Robertet to ethically source the raw materials used in all three parfums. She also collaborated with Jérôme Epinette, senior perfumer at Robertet, to create Piece and Jackson, and perfumer Arielle Le Beau to develop Wonderland.

“For my debut fragrances, I was determined to collaborate with a female perfumer — women are underrepresented in the industry, and I wanted to help elevate and support their presence and careers. Wonderland was created by Le Beau, a passionate perfumer renowned for cross-category formulation and naturalThe packaging is consistent across all three fragrances, consisting of a clear, cubed bottle with a gold, sharp-edged square cap.

The design doesn’t so much mimic that of the corresponding jewelry collection but call back to her Bauhaus design days at Parsons.

“Bauhaus created the ‘international style’ that still defines the glass and architecture of New York and Chicago. I chose to use glass and metal — a design and material to mirror my philosophy of simplicity, design meets function, to mirror my jewelry creations,” she said.

On why now felt like the right time to venture into the world of scent, So said: “I’ve always seen jewelry as a symbol of empowerment and an expression of how life can and should feel. After 30 years, moving intofelt like a natural extension of that belief — a way to invite others into my world and offer them a sensory piece of my journey.

I wanted Mimi So fragrances to be personal and inclusive: a new way for people to connect with the universe I’ve built and share a part of my journey with them and it then becomes part of their own personal story. A true luxury to experience. ” This is only the beginning — the artist already has big plans to build the brand out with more eau de parfums in the future.

But for now, she’s hoping to reach a wide consumer base with her hero three.

“The collection is intentionally gender neutral and designed to evoke memory, emotion and inspiration across a broad audience,” she said. “Together, they offer something for everyone who appreciates thoughtful, personality-driven fragrance. The fragrances will be available at select specialty boutiques and independent retailers worldwide, as well as mimiso.com. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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