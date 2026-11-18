Jeweler Solange Azagury-Partridge has fused her Hotlips and eye designs to create a colorful award for Beauty Inc.

ring was acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum for their permanent jewelry collection. It is also part of the display at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

For Azagury-Partridge, the provocatively parted lips are more than just a ring. They’re a canvas on which to project color, texture, mood and design — glitter rainbows, starry skies, snowflakes and even the Union Jack. Many of them come in sterling silver hand-painted in colored enamel, while others are made from gold and paved with precious stones, such as amythysts, rubies and diamonds. Kate Middleton Stacks on the Accessories for Day Three of Her India Trip, Including a Handmade Gift.

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There’s a basic shape, and then you can put in anything you want. It’s a classic,” said Azagury-Partridge in an interview. Sometimes, the designer takes those lips in new directions as she’s done for the Beauty Inc Awards trophy, which feature a red Hotlips shape on one side, and a colorful eye — a green iris with rainbow stripes on the lid — on the other.

“It’s a beauty award, so what’s better than to create an eye and a mouth — the things that get made up most on the face,” said Azagury-Partridge. The award has been made from opaque, colored Perspex in vibrant colors.

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“It’s really graphic, and should stand out on stage when the winners pick it up,” she added. It’s not the first time Azagury-Partridge has transformed her jewelry designs into awards. In 2006, she created a trophy for London’s Fashion Fringe, the talent search initiative launched by Colin McDowell and IMG Fashion, with a helmet, wings and fringing.

“It was glorious,” said Azagury-Partridge, who also created a “striding cat” award for The Leopards, a group founded and run by leading figures within the British jewelry industry. She’s done other Hotlips collaborations, too, the latest of which is with Hammer Films to mark the release of the 4K restoration of the 1950s British horror film, “Dracula. ” Called Blood Type, the silver Hotlips ring is dripping with dark red enamel, as if the monster has bitten into it.

Hotlips has also inspired other collections, including Hotscripts lacquered rings with words such as “darling” and “lover. ” The latter are iterations of the handmade gold message rings that Azagury-Partridge created decades ago, originally for her daughter. Hotlips and its sister collections are just a small part of Azagury-Partridge’s business. Her fine jewelry collections are filled with graphic designs, precious and semiprecious stones and metals and are like sculptures for the hand.

The latest collection is called Frankenstone, and features stones that have been “split” and chunky, transparent jewelry carved from single pieces of quartz — harder-edged than those sensual Hotlips, but just as provocative. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.