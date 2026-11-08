Jets vs. Chiefs: Preview, prediction, what to watch for in Week 9

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.:

, rushing for 504 yards and two touchdowns in the past five games. The Jets are trying to downplay any controversy about how the carries will be split, but this certainly will be a topic of conversation Monday morning if they lose.

“Guys I’ve said this from the very beginning that both of these guys will play,” coach Aaron Glenn said. “And I know we’re trying to get in this who’s going to be the starter and try to spin sort of a negative situation, but nothing’s changed from how I see this. Both of those guys will play and that’s just what it is. ”: The Jets have one interception this season, a year after having zero for the entire year.

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Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown four picks this season. The Chiefs have lost two straight and will be looking to get right against an inferior opponent. It’s hard to see any scenario where the Jets win this one. I fully expect Andy Reid to give former Jets QB Justin Fields a chance at scoring a touchdown with a gadget play in the red zone.