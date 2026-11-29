New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor is looking to continue his red zone impact as the team faces the Miami Dolphins, with head coach Aaron Glenn praising his significant improvement in catching and blocking skills this season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last time the Jets played the Dolphins, Mason Taylor took a starring role. . He showed he can be a red zone weapon and went up and caught the ball over defenders.

Those are the only two touchdowns of the season for Taylor, but he’s ready if the Jets go his way again this week.

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“That was definitely good to get under my belt, just showing what I’m capable of,” Taylor said Friday. “I want to keep stacking those things and those good plays and keep getting better and be an asset to this team. ” Mason Taylor catches a touchdown pass over Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. during the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 25, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.