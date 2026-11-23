Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets picked up their third win of the season Sunday evening in LA, taking care of the one-win Chargers 27-24 to snap a five-game skid.

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets Sterling Shepard scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesAaron Glenn’s New York Jets picked up their third win of the season Sunday evening in LA, taking care of the one-win Chargers 27-24 to snap a five-game skid. Quarterback Geno Smith’s health remained a major question throughout the week after he exited against the Bills, but those concerns were put to rest following his impressive first half of Week 11.

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Smith led back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter, giving his team a 17-10 advantage heading into halftime. On the day, he finished 17-for-21 with 176 yards and three touchdown passes, a nearly flawless day for the 36-year-old. That first drive ended in a touchdown pass to Breece Hall, marking his first score since Week 1 and the Jets’ first touchdown since Week 8, ending a nine-quarter scoring drought.

Hall went for 86 yards on 20 carries, and his running back partner Braelon Allen hit 75 yards on 16 carries. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard shined in his brief appearance. After walking into LA with three total yards on the season, the 33-year-old ex-Giant hauled in two catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

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Justin Herbert and the Chargers kept the pressure on throughout the second half, trimming New York’s lead to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter before pulling within 27-24 with just two minutes remaining. Despite taking six sacks from the New York defense, including two at the hands of rookie David Bailey, Herbert put together a solid performance, completing 15-of-21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Glenn lives to fight another day with New York as the Jets now prepare to face another one-win team, the Miami Dolphins, in Week 12. Ryan Pulock injury: Islanders’ D-man continues to be plagued by shoulder issueRyan Pulock injury: Islanders’ D-man continues to be plagued by shoulder issueMan goes on bloody rampage inside Bronx shelter, stabs two women before turning weapon on himselfOff-duty NYPD officer allegedly shoots at cop girlfriend before shooting himself in Bronx apartmentBrooklyn Paper