The two young players — champions who became accustomed to winning in college — must feel like they landed on Mars.

A year ago, Omar Cooper Jr. and D’Angelo Ponds were chasing a national championship with Indiana University. Indiana lost just twice in 29 games in 2024 and 2025, going 16-0 last year en route to winning the College Football Playoff national title. all season as he brings Sports + subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off.

Now, Cooper, a first-round draft pick by the Jets who has a chance to be a dynamic receiver, and Ponds, the cornerback who was drafted in the second round, are on a 2-8 Jets team that’s the subject of fan debates about whether the team should tank the rest of the games this season. — must feel like they landed on Mars.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams tackles New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. Omar Cooper Jr. #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates winning the national title. D'Angelo Ponds #5 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates with the trophy after winning the national title.