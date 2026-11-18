Geno Smith was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and said he plans to start Sunday against the Chargers, though coach Aaron Glenn said the team will see how the week goes.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and said he plans to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, though coach Aaron Glenn said the team will see how the week goes before making a decision.

Asked if he believed he would be able to start, Smith said, That is the plan. I have got to take it day by day. Smith, who has started all 10 games for the 2-8 Jets, was limping in the locker room Wednesday and added the ankle was a little bit better. I am working through it.

Also read Geno Smith injury: Jets get good news on starting QB

Geno Smith Injury Update and Backup Cade Klubnik

Glenn said of Smith's status for Sunday, We will see how the week goes. Smith left the Jets 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday twice, first to be evaluated for a head injury late in the first half and then after he hurt his left ankle in his only series of the third quarter. He was replaced by rookie Cade Klubnik, who would start Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles if Smith cannot go.

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It is a promising sign that Smith was not already ruled out of practice Wednesday after imaging tests on Monday revealed no serious injury. Smith said of Klubnik, Cade moved around well and moved the offense well. The moment was not too big for him. I am proud of the way he played.

He showed a lot of promise. Glenn said of Klubnik, I thought he did a good job. Obviously, there are some things he needs to do better. Glenn added, I think he came in and did a solid job.

Klubnik Performance Analysis and Smith Statistics

I think he delivered the ball the way he needed to deliver it. The thing that was impressive was his ability to make plays with his feet, and I think we all saw that. Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards against the Bills before leaving with the ankle injury. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and he ran three times for 26 yards while stepping in for Smith.

He was also sacked three times. If Smith is healthy, Glenn is brushing aside any suggestions that the struggling Jets, at 2-8 and on a five-game skid, would benefit more in the long term from playing Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson. The Jets also have Will Levis, a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2023, on the practice squad. Whether it is Smith or Klubnik, the Jets might be without a few receivers Sunday.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) were sitting out practice with injuries. Both were hurt against Buffalo, with Cooper's injury coming on New York's first offensive play of the game. Left guard Dylan Parham, who left against the Bills with a knee injury, was expected to be limited, a positive sign after it initially appeared it could be serious. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot/ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) were also expected to be limited.

Injury List Updates and Defensive Coordinator Changes

Glenn said the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who has been on injured reserve the past eight weeks with a groin injury. Onyemata (abdomen) returned to practice Wednesday. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) did not practice. With the defense struggling the past several weeks, Glenn ceded play calling, something he referred to as his superpower during the offseason, to coordinator Brian Duker last week.

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With the offense also having issues, the coach is not planning any changes with coordinator Frank Reich. Asked if he had confidence in Reich amidst the team's struggles, Glenn, seemingly surprised by the question, said, I have a lot of confidence in Frank. After a promising start, the Jets have been ineffective on offense. They have gone nine quarters without scoring a touchdown, limited to four field goals by Jason Sanders in each of their past two games.

They have scored a total of 24 points over their last two games. New York ranks 20th in the NFL in yards per game and rushing and 19th in passing. The Jets are also last in scoring touchdowns in the red zone with a 37.9% conversion rate. Smith said, We have to score touchdowns, be better, execute better and get in the end zone.

Garrett Wilson said the team would be working on its red zone offense this week. Wilson said, I am not happy with my production down there. I take that personal. That is on me.

I am not happy with that. Andrew Beck has been the team's most versatile player, with the fullback not only kicking off, but also getting a first down on a tush push on Sunday against the Bills. Glenn said, He is a unique player who has done a little bit of everything throughout his career, from high school to college. We want to utilize that as much as we can.

Glenn said Kenyon Sadiq was also considered for use on the running play, but Beck was a prime candidate. He was up for it.