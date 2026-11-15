Jets QB Geno Smith Sacked by Parker and Bernard, Exits With Concussion

Geno Smith left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after a mid-air collision with two defenders. The Jets turned to fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik for the second half.

Right as the New York Jets were building momentum deep in Buffalo Bills territory before halftime, disaster struck. Quarterback Geno Smith absorbed a brutal hit mid-air, leaving him on the turf and surrounded by trainers.

Smith Suffer Concussion After Brutal Hit

The impact occurred just a moment after Smith threw the ball. Buffalo's TJ Parker and Terrel Bernard hit Smith simultaneously. Parker hit Smith's legs, while Bernard's shoulder slammed into his chest. Smith landed hard on his back from the collision.

Also read Desmond Howard Defends Jeremiah Smith Against Criticism From Former Michigan Star

His Jets teammates immediately waved trainers over. The medical staff helped Smith off the field. Smith was able to leave under his own power. He followed trainers into the medical tent.

Advertisement

The team announced he was diagnosed with a concussion. Smith was seen on the Jets' bench talking to coaches shortly thereafter.

Klubnik Takes Over as Jets Quarterback

However, he did not start the second half. The offense was left in the hands of 2026 fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik out of Clemson. There were no signs of Smith on the sidelines to start the second half. On the opening series, Klubnik was under center for the Jets.

Before exiting, Smith was 9-of-16 for 113 yards. He left the offense with significant momentum to manage. The drive ended with Jason Sanders kicking a 27-yard field goal. It was his second field goal of the day.

Jets Face Challenge Without Starting Quarterback

The Jets faced a significant challenge without their starting quarterback. The injury occurred at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The game was against the Buffalo Bills. Photos show Smith being sacked during the first quarter.

Advertisement

Robert Sabo for NY Post captured the moment. The hit was sudden and severe. It altered the flow of the game quickly. The Bills defense executed the tackle effectively.

Smith showed immediate signs of distress. The medical response was swift and professional. The Jets had to adjust their game plan. Klubnik stepped up as the replacement.

The team relied on him for the remainder of the contest. Tom Brady Opens Up About Complicated Relationship With Michigan. 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top. Who's Replacement Level? Second-Half Breakout Candidates: 25 Players Who Could Emerge In Season's Homestretch.

Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons? Tom Brady Opens Up About Complicated Relationship With Michigan. Watch 49ers vs Cowboys FOX SPORTS, SPEED, SPEED. COM & 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.