What happens when a team that rarely gets interceptions plays a quarterback who can’t stop throwing interceptions?

LOS ANGELES — What happens when a team that rarely gets interceptions plays a quarterback who can’t stop throwing interceptions?all season as he brings Sports + subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off.

The Jets have two interceptions this season after going the entire 2025 season without one. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown 11 interceptions this season. He has thrown at least one interception in all but one game this season; that game came last week against the Ravens, which also happened to be the Chargers’ first win. The Jets secondary grabbed their second interception of the season last week against the Bills when cornerback Azareye’h Thomas picked off Josh Allen.

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Could their third — or even more than one —The Jets have not had multiple interceptions in a game since the last game of the 2024 season.

“Anytime a quarterback is getting pressured and having to make tough throws, there’s always an opportunity here,” Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “We just have to do a good job of making him uncomfortable and those opportunities will come. ”While the Jets have the fewest interceptions in the NFL this season, they lead the league with 10 fumbles recovered. Getting more interceptions has been a topic of discussion all season for the Jets defense.

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“I feel like every week that’s definitely a focus of ours is to try to get the ball, get some takeaways,” safety Dane Belton said. “Coming into games like this, that’s what you’ve got to do to help the team. Looking back at the statistics of us this year, we’re doing well on the forced fumbles but we’ve got to pick it up on the interceptions.

Really every game, we’re focused on that and if we can turn it around this week it would be awesome. ”Their last win was in 2011. Their last road win was in the 2010 playoffs when the team still played in San Diego. He provides some depth with Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams both out with injuries.