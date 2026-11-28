Jets defensive tackle David Onyemata will return Sunday against Miami after missing nearly 10 weeks following core-muscle surgery.

all season as he brings Sports + subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off. Three years ago, David Onyemata missed three games with an ankle injury.

In 2020, the defensive tackle missed one game with a calf injury. Those four games represented the entirety of his injury-related absences during his first 10 years in the NFL. — after just two appearances with the Jets.

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“It’s part of the business,” Onyemata said. “Things like this happen. You try not to think too much about it. You just try to stay involved mentally and physically; just be present in the moment and present for the guys.