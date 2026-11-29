The New York Jets aim to secure back-to-back victories for the first time in a calendar year by facing the 1-9 Miami Dolphins, leveraging their recent offensive balance and Geno Smith's strong play to build momentum before their bye week.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Jets will try to do something Sunday they have not done in a calendar year: Win two games in a row.after beating the Chargers last week.

They won two in a row last year when they beat the Bengals and Browns in late October and early November.all season as he brings Sports+ subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off.. Now they face a 1-9 Dolphins team with the chance to get some momentum before their bye week.

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“Just heading into this bye week and just having that good feel of, man, getting a win against the Chargers on the road and then Miami,” coach Aaron Glenn said. “It’s a division game too. I know what that means and the magnitude of that and going down there and getting a win too. Absolutely, I feel like this would give us good momentum going into the bye.