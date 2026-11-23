The New York Jets secured a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 22, 2026, despite a late rally led by Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey.

The New York Jets secured a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, November 22, 2026. This win improves the Jets record to 3-8 for the 2026 season while simultaneously dropping the Chargers to a dismal 1-9 mark. New York controlled the tempo from the opening kickoff, scoring on all but their final possession to prevent a second consecutive defeat for the visiting team.

Geno Smith led the Jets offense with remarkable efficiency despite managing a sprained ankle that had significantly limited his preparation time throughout the week. He completed ten of his first eleven pass attempts in the first half, accumulating 112 yards and throwing two touchdown passes to establish an early 17-3 lead. His performance contrasted sharply with Justin Herbert, who managed only six completions for fifty-nine yards during the same period.

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Wide receiver Sterling Shepard provided a crucial spark for New York after being elevated from the practice squad just ninety minutes before the game began. The eight-year veteran caught two touchdown receptions, including a pivotal sixteen-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. His reliability allowed the Jets to maintain their offensive rhythm while the Chargers struggled to find consistency on that side of the ball.

The Chargers attempted to mount a significant comeback in the second half, extending their streak without a turnover to six consecutive quarters. Running back Omarion Hampton provided a strong ground presence with forty rushing yards on eight carries, setting up a third drive that saw him break through for a thirty-six-yard run. This powerful effort set the stage for Herbert's subsequent eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey with thirteen minutes remaining.

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Herbert scored a dramatic ten-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half to pull the Chargers within 17-10. This bold strategic move, executed with only six seconds left on the clock, carried significant risk had the Jets defense stopped him short of the end zone. The Chargers continued to rely heavily on the running game in the early stages, attempting to replicate the success they had achieved against the Baltimore Ravens the previous week.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to the active roster after sitting out the previous two games due to back spasms. He became the primary receiving threat for Herbert in the fourth quarter, catching two touchdown passes to narrow the deficit. McConkey celebrated his scores with teammates including wide receiver Quentin Johnston and offensive tackle Joe Alt as the Chargers pressed for the win.

Jason Sanders kicked a field goal in the third quarter to extend the Jets lead to ten points earlier in the scoring sequence. New York finished the contest without punting and without committing a single turnover, showcasing their discipline under pressure. The defensive unit held firm against multiple Chargers drives, preventing the comeback from materializing into a win.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn utilized timeouts strategically during the final two minutes of the first half to manage the game tempo effectively. The coaching staff called all three of their available timeouts in that span, a move that appeared designed to give the Chargers sufficient time to set up their offense for a potential first-half scoring drive. The Chargers utilized this stoppage to drive seventy-two yards in twelve plays before the half ended.

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Outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor was forced from the game due to an ankle injury, while linebacker Daiyan Henley was sidelined by a knee injury. These defensive losses likely impacted the Chargers ability to contain the Jets offense in critical moments. The team struggled to match the efficiency of New York, rushing for only eighty-eight yards on seventeen carries in the first half.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Aaron Glenn exchanged handshakes after the final whistle, concluding a competitive divisional matchup in Inglewood. The New York Jets finished the day with their third win of the 2026 season, proving they can compete with higher-ranked opponents. The Chargers must now regroup as they look to end their early season struggles and find some momentum moving forward.